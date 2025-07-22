Christian Vazquez News: Drives in three Tuesday
Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Dodgers.
Vazquez produced a two-run double in the second inning and added an RBI single in the sixth. The catcher continues to see a near-even split of playing time behind the dish with Ryan Jeffers. Vazquez is 8-for-29 (.276) in July, lifting his slash line for the year to .190/.254/.272 with two home runs, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and no stolen bases over 173 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now