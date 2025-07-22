Christian Vazquez News: Drives in three Tuesday

Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Dodgers.

Vazquez produced a two-run double in the second inning and added an RBI single in the sixth. The catcher continues to see a near-even split of playing time behind the dish with Ryan Jeffers. Vazquez is 8-for-29 (.276) in July, lifting his slash line for the year to .190/.254/.272 with two home runs, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and no stolen bases over 173 plate appearances.