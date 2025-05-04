Christian Walker News: Average ticking up

Walker went 2-for-4 with a run scored Sunday against the White Sox.

This wasn't a remarkable performance on the surface, but it marked Walker's fourth multi-hit effort in his last 11 starts. He's gone 12-for-43 in that span, raising his batting average to .200 after an abysmal start to the season. Walker's performance has begun to stabilize, as he also has six extra-base hits with six runs and five RBI in his last 11 games.