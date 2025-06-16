Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, June 16

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on June 16, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings seven-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No rain delays expected

Tonight's smaller slate has some interesting storylines as Shohei Ohtani will make his return to the mound after last pitching in August 2023 following Tommy John surgery. He'll serve as an opener ahead of bulk reliever, Ben Casparius. Logan Gilbert also makes his return after missing nearly two months due to a flexor strain. He's clearly our highest projected starter on a slate that lacks elite arms.

We've also starred Clarke Schmidt, Ryan Pepiot and Lucas Giolito in our optimizer. Schmidt is appealing as he gets an $1,100 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, as well as a matchup against the strikeout heavy Angels. Meanwhile, Giolito is a GPP value option in the pitcher-friendly Seattle ballpark, and he's gone over 20 DK points in three of his last six starts. Note that Ryan Gusto has been moved up to start today after Lance McCullers landed on the IL with a foot sprain. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Logan Gilbert1214
Clarke Schmidt254

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Astros65High
Dodgers5.54Medium
Nationals5.413High
Yankees5.38Medium
Athletics5.07High
Phillies4.52High
Mariners4.510Low
Rays4.56Medium
Orioles4.59Medium
Marlins4.43Medium
Padres4.011Medium
Rockies3.712Low
Angels3.314Low
Red Sox2.91Low

My primary team stack targets

Astros vs. LHP Sears (4.90 FIP, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Yainer Diaz, Christian Walker, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Cam Smith

Nationals vs. LHP Palmquist (7.77 ERA, 2.0 HR/9). Key pieces: Amed Rosario, Alex Call, James Wood, CJ Abrams, Andres Chaparro

Marlins vs. RHP Abel (career 4.44 ERA in minors, 1.8 HR/9). Key pieces: Agustin Ramirez, Eric Wagaman, Xavier Edwards, Otto Lopez, Jesus Sanchez

Phillies vs. RHP Alcantara (7.14 ERA, 1.49 WHIP). Key pieces: Alec Bohm, Max Kepler, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Baseball
