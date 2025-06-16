This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings seven-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No rain delays expected

Tonight's smaller slate has some interesting storylines as Shohei Ohtani will make his return to the mound after last pitching in August 2023 following Tommy John surgery. He'll serve as an opener ahead of bulk reliever, Ben Casparius. Logan Gilbert also makes his return after missing nearly two months due to a flexor strain. He's clearly our highest projected starter on a slate that lacks elite arms.

We've also starred Clarke Schmidt, Ryan Pepiot and Lucas Giolito in our optimizer. Schmidt is appealing as he gets an $1,100 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, as well as a matchup against the strikeout heavy Angels. Meanwhile, Giolito is a GPP value option in the pitcher-friendly Seattle ballpark, and he's gone over 20 DK points in three of his last six starts. Note that Ryan Gusto has been moved up to start today after Lance McCullers landed on the IL with a foot sprain.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):