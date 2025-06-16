This article is part of our DFS MLB series.
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings seven-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*No rain delays expected
Tonight's smaller slate has some interesting storylines as Shohei Ohtani will make his return to the mound after last pitching in August 2023 following Tommy John surgery. He'll serve as an opener ahead of bulk reliever, Ben Casparius. Logan Gilbert also makes his return after missing nearly two months due to a flexor strain. He's clearly our highest projected starter on a slate that lacks elite arms.
We've also starred Clarke Schmidt, Ryan Pepiot and Lucas Giolito in our optimizer. Schmidt is appealing as he gets an $1,100 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, as well as a matchup against the strikeout heavy Angels. Meanwhile, Giolito is a GPP value option in the pitcher-friendly Seattle ballpark, and he's gone over 20 DK points in three of his last six starts. Note that Ryan Gusto has been moved up to start today after Lance McCullers landed on the IL with a foot sprain.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Logan Gilbert
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Clarke Schmidt
|2
|5
|4
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings seven-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*No rain delays expected
Tonight's smaller slate has some interesting storylines as Shohei Ohtani will make his return to the mound after last pitching in August 2023 following Tommy John surgery. He'll serve as an opener ahead of bulk reliever, Ben Casparius. Logan Gilbert also makes his return after missing nearly two months due to a flexor strain. He's clearly our highest projected starter on a slate that lacks elite arms.
We've also starred Clarke Schmidt, Ryan Pepiot and Lucas Giolito in our optimizer. Schmidt is appealing as he gets an $1,100 discount compared to his FanDuel salary, as well as a matchup against the strikeout heavy Angels. Meanwhile, Giolito is a GPP value option in the pitcher-friendly Seattle ballpark, and he's gone over 20 DK points in three of his last six starts. Note that Ryan Gusto has been moved up to start today after Lance McCullers landed on the IL with a foot sprain.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Logan Gilbert
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Clarke Schmidt
|2
|5
|4
|1
|Dylan Cease
|3
|3
|2
|10
|Jake Irvin
|4
|12
|13
|2
|Ryan Pepiot
|5
|7
|7
|3
|Mick Abel
|6
|8
|5
|9
|Zach Eflin
|7
|10
|12
|7
|Lucas Giolito
|8
|9
|10
|5
|Sandy Alcantara
|9
|11
|11
|13
|Ryan Gusto
|10
|6
|6
|8
|Ben Casparius
|11
|1
|3
|14
|Jose Soriano
|12
|4
|8
|6
|JP Sears
|13
|13
|9
|11
|Carson Palmquist
|14
|14
|14
|12
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Astros
|6
|5
|High
|Dodgers
|5.5
|4
|Medium
|Nationals
|5.4
|13
|High
|Yankees
|5.3
|8
|Medium
|Athletics
|5.0
|7
|High
|Phillies
|4.5
|2
|High
|Mariners
|4.5
|10
|Low
|Rays
|4.5
|6
|Medium
|Orioles
|4.5
|9
|Medium
|Marlins
|4.4
|3
|Medium
|Padres
|4.0
|11
|Medium
|Rockies
|3.7
|12
|Low
|Angels
|3.3
|14
|Low
|Red Sox
|2.9
|1
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Astros vs. LHP Sears (4.90 FIP, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Yainer Diaz, Christian Walker, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Cam Smith
Nationals vs. LHP Palmquist (7.77 ERA, 2.0 HR/9). Key pieces: Amed Rosario, Alex Call, James Wood, CJ Abrams, Andres Chaparro
Marlins vs. RHP Abel (career 4.44 ERA in minors, 1.8 HR/9). Key pieces: Agustin Ramirez, Eric Wagaman, Xavier Edwards, Otto Lopez, Jesus Sanchez
Phillies vs. RHP Alcantara (7.14 ERA, 1.49 WHIP). Key pieces: Alec Bohm, Max Kepler, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Jake Cronenworth: 3-for-3, 1 HR; 1.000 BA, 3.667 OPS
- Jose Altuve: 9-for-22, 2 HR; .409 BA, 1.277 OPS
- Shohei Ohtani: 5-for-18, 2 HR; .278 BA, 1.017 OPS
- Alec Bohm: 10-for-27, 7 RBI; .370 BA, .874 OPS
- Trea Turner: 13-for-37, 1 HR; .351 BA, .871 OPS
- Yainer Diaz: 4-for-10, 1 2B; .400 BA, .917 OPS
- Freddie Freeman: 4-for-11, 1 2B; .364 BA, .871 OPS
- J.T. Realmuto: 11-for-36, 2 HR; .306 BA, .806 OPS
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.