Christian Yelich headshot

Christian Yelich Injury: Confident in Opening Day return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2025 at 8:32am

Yelich (back) said Saturday that "there's no reason to think he won't be ready for Opening Day," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich still isn't quite at 100 percent after undergoing a microdiscectomy procedure in August to address a herniated disc in his lower back, but he noted Saturday that he's on schedule in his rehab. He likely won't be ready for game action once the Cactus League schedule begins, but he should be able to get into a few games later this spring, at which point we'll have a better idea of how his oft-injured back is holding up.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
