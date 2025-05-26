Christian Yelich News: Absent from Monday's lineup

Yelich is not in in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Yelich turned in a multi-homer game last week and has collected seven hits in his last four games, but the Brewers are facing tough lefty Garrett Crochet in the series opener, so it seems like a decent time to get Yelich a rest. The 33-year-old outfielder/DH is batting just .127/.225/.127 against left-handed pitching so far this season.