Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Yelich headshot

Christian Yelich News: Absent from Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Yelich is not in in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Yelich turned in a multi-homer game last week and has collected seven hits in his last four games, but the Brewers are facing tough lefty Garrett Crochet in the series opener, so it seems like a decent time to get Yelich a rest. The 33-year-old outfielder/DH is batting just .127/.225/.127 against left-handed pitching so far this season.

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now