CJ Abrams News: Back in action Friday

Abrams (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Friday against the Padres, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

The 24-year-old was scratched from the lineup for the final game of the first half last Sunday due to shoulder soreness, but he's good to go coming out of the All-Star break. Through 82 games this season, Abrams is on pace for a career campaign with 12 homers, 20 steals and a .287/.353/.483 slash line.