CJ Abrams headshot

CJ Abrams News: Back in action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Abrams (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Friday against the Padres, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

The 24-year-old was scratched from the lineup for the final game of the first half last Sunday due to shoulder soreness, but he's good to go coming out of the All-Star break. Through 82 games this season, Abrams is on pace for a career campaign with 12 homers, 20 steals and a .287/.353/.483 slash line.

