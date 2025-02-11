Clayton Kershaw Injury: Reaches new deal

Kershaw (toe/knee) agreed to a one-year contract with the Dodgers and is in camp Tuesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports. The veteran lefty will earn between $5 million and $10 million guaranteed on the deal, which is expected to contain multiple performance-related bonuses.

The 36-year-old declined his 2025 player option in November, but it's always been the expectation that he would remain in Los Angeles. Kershaw underwent surgery on both his left knee and left toe during the offseason and still has to receive a physical exam before the deal is finalized. He doesn't have an official return timeline but isn't expected to be in game-ready shape by Opening Day.