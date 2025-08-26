Kershaw threw just 72 pitches (49 strikes), but he was effective despite the lighter workload. He left the game with a 2-1 lead, and the Dodgers rallied to strengthen their advantage in the sixth. The southpaw has won five straight starts, allowing a total of six runs across 28.2 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 3.06 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 58:21 K:BB through 88.1 innings over 17 starts. Don't expect Kershaw to regularly exceed 90 pitches, but he has done a good job of being efficient this season to put himself in position to collect wins. He's projected to make his next start at Pittsburgh.