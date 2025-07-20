Clayton Kershaw News: Tallies two Ks in no-decision

Kershaw allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk over 4.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against Milwaukee. He struck out two.

Despite generating a solid 10 whiffs in this 81-pitch performance, the veteran southpaw snapped a stretch of six straight starts made with three or more punchouts. Kershaw, who averaged just 88.7 mph on his fastball, didn't have his best stuff but still managed to limit the Brewers lineup, as he didn't allow any extra-base hits. The 37-year-old now owns a 3.27 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB across 55 total frames. He currently lines up to make his next start at Boston next weekend.