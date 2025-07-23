Coco Montes News: Summoned from Triple-A

The Rays recalled Montes from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

He will join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Stuart Fairchild (oblique), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old Montes is capable of playing three infield positions as well as the corner outfield, and while he's unlikely to see consistent at-bats, he'll provide the Rays with a versatile bench piece. Montes has spent the bulk of the season at Durham, where he's produced a .221/.272/.344 slash line with six home runs and seven steals in 272 plate appearances.