Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cody Bellinger headshot

Cody Bellinger Injury: Nursing back stiffness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Bellinger is dealing with back stiffness but could be available off the bench Friday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Bellinger's back started to tighten up on him Thursday and Boone wanted to give the 29-year-old a day off after the flight into Pittsburgh. It sounds like he could return to the Yankees' lineup as soon as Saturday.

Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now