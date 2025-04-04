Cody Bellinger Injury: Nursing back stiffness
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Bellinger is dealing with back stiffness but could be available off the bench Friday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Bellinger's back started to tighten up on him Thursday and Boone wanted to give the 29-year-old a day off after the flight into Pittsburgh. It sounds like he could return to the Yankees' lineup as soon as Saturday.
