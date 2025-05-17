Cole Ragans Injury: Moved to 15-day IL
Kansas City placed Ragans (groin) on the 15-day injured list Saturday.
Ragans exited his start Friday versus St. Louis due to left groin tightness, and the issue has resulted in a trip to the IL. Seth Lugo (finger) also landed on the IL on Saturday, so the Royals' rotation is suddenly quite thin. Noah Cameron was called up from Triple-A to start Saturday and will likely get additional turns in the rotation, but it's unclear at this point how Kansas City will fill the other starting slot.
