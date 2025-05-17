Fantasy Baseball
Cole Ragans headshot

Cole Ragans Injury: Moved to 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Kansas City placed Ragans (groin) on the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Ragans exited his start Friday versus St. Louis due to left groin tightness, and the issue has resulted in a trip to the IL. Seth Lugo (finger) also landed on the IL on Saturday, so the Royals' rotation is suddenly quite thin. Noah Cameron was called up from Triple-A to start Saturday and will likely get additional turns in the rotation, but it's unclear at this point how Kansas City will fill the other starting slot.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
