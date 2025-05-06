Coleman Crow News: Makes organizational debut

Crow (elbow) debuted for Double-A Biloxi on April 18 and has logged a 3.24 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB in 8.1 innings over his first three starts with the affiliate.

The Brewers acquired Crow from the Mets in December 2023, but the 24-year-old righty didn't make his organizational debut until a few weeks ago while he recovered from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent a few months before being traded. Crow had been a prospect of some repute prior to missing time with the elbow injury, but he'll need to regain his pre-surgery velocity and command to put himself back on the radar in dynasty leagues.