Then it really opens up from there. I strongly encourage browsing the best prospects available and looking for the right kind of prospect for your specific tastes and roster. I'm in one league where there's just a massive premium on starting pitchers who have excellent ratios, where I added Kendry Chourio (KC) over a bunch of higher ranked prospects just because you have to act fast on those types

They are strictly intended for dynasty leagues. The biggest difference between these fantasy rankings and real-life rankings is catchers and starting pitchers are typically ranked much higher on real-life lists, and in fantasy, we don't care about a prospect turning into a utility infielder or long reliever, so upside gets prioritized.

TN: Are these rankings based more off the potential for real-life impact or fantasy impact?

Per usual, here's the RotoWire Prospect Podcast Mailbag episode, and then the written version. My thanks to everyone who asked a question on Discord , Twitter or Bluesky .

The RotoWire Top 400 Prospect Rankings , ETAs and team top 20s are fully updated! The dynasty rankings should be fully updated in the middle of next week.

Beerbot: Where do the tiers start and end?

Tier One: Roman Anthony (1)

Tier Two: Konnor Griffin (2) - JJ Wetherholt (11)

Tier Three: Lazaro Montes (12) - Edward Florentino (32)

Tier Four: Ethan Holliday (33) - Xavier Isaac (68)

Tier Five: Jack Perkins (69) - Kohl Drake (119)

Tier Six: Enrique Bradfield (120) - Winston Santos (194)

Then it really opens up from there. I strongly encourage browsing the best prospects available and looking for the right kind of prospect for your specific tastes and roster. I'm in one league where there's just a massive premium on starting pitchers who have excellent ratios, where I added Kendry Chourio (KC) over a bunch of higher ranked prospects just because you have to act fast on those types of pitching breakouts, but I'm in other leagues where I'd never roster a pitcher in rookie ball.

James Judge: Seven of the top 11 are shortstops. That in and of itself devalues them all to me. Dime a dozen...

I think you're missing the mark if you think having too many teenage shortstops is a problem. Let's look at the shortstops in question:

Konnor Griffin (PIT) -- still seeing time in center field at High-A

Sebastian Walcott (TEX) -- seeing time at third base at Double-A

Leo De Vries (SD) -- could have to move to second base

Kevin McGonigle (DET) -- only recently started getting projected to stick at shortstop, but he could still move to second base at some point down the road

Jesus Made (MIL) -- seeing time at second and third base at Single-A

Luis Pena (MIL) -- seeing time at second and third base at Single-A, and obviously Made and Pena won't both play SS for the Brewers, and it's possible neither unseats Cooper Pratt (MIL)

JJ Wetherholt (STL) -- Masyn Winn is the Cardinals shortstop of the future

Being a shortstop when you're 18 or 19 doesn't mean you're going to be a shortstop when you're 23 or 24, but it does mean you're one of the best athletes of your age group. A lot of the big league third baseman, second baseman and even outfielders we roster in fantasy played shortstop as teenagers, and if you've got several of these shortstops in the top 11, you can trade them for anything you want.

Datthew Myer: Criminal to have so many SS above JJ Wetherholt (STL)...

I understand the case for preferring Wetherholt over a few of the younger players ahead of him, especially in leagues where you don't have to roster the best 17- and 18-year-olds as soon as they show anything. I love Wetherholt, I just think he's going to settle in as a fourth or fifth rounder in fantasy during his prime. Coming into the year, Wetherholt compared similarly to guys like Matt Shaw (CHC), Luke Keaschall (MIN) and Travis Bazzana (CLE), and of those four, Wetherholt has the prettiest numbers right now because he's been healthy and facing minor-league pitching, but it would feel like an overreaction to push him past the guys with first-round upside like Konnor Griffin (PIT), Sebastian Walcott (TEX) and Jesus Made (MIL).

