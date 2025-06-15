Menu
Colton Cowser Injury: Sitting for third straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Cowser (soreness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

The Orioles will keep Cowser on the bench for a third straight game while he continues to deal with lingering soreness stemming from a collision with the outfield wall during Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Tigers. According to Jake Rill of MLB.com, interim manager Tony Mansolino said Saturday that Cowser has resumed baseball activities, so it's possible that the 25-year-old is available off the bench for Sunday's series finale.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
