Cooper Hummel News: Handling part-time role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Hummel will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Though he'll be included in the lineup Wednesday while Jose Altuve gets a breather for a day game after a night game, Hummel has faded into more of a part-time role in recent weeks. He's picking up his fourth start in nine games while the likes of Chas McCormick and Taylor Trammell have been prioritized ahead of him in the outfield.

