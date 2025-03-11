Fantasy Baseball
Dalton Rushing News: Moves to minors camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The Dodgers reassigned Rushing to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Rushing has breezed his way through the Dodgers' minor-league system and had a real chance to open the year on the Opening Day roster after slashing .273/.396/.511 over 169 Triple-A plate appearances in 2024. Instead, the Dodgers will give him a few more looks in the minors to start 2025, but he could certainly break through into Los Angeles if he continues to dominate in Triple-A.

