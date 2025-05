Altavilla agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the White Sox on Friday.

The veteran right-hander was released from his minor-league contract with the White Sox last weekend, but he's now back with the club on a major-league deal. Altavilla pitched well for Triple-A Charlotte with a 2.49 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB across 21.2 innings.