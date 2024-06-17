Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Key Dodgers to Miss Time

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Second, manager Dave Roberts revealed Sunday that the team does not believe Betts will require surgery to mend the bone. As a result, the break is likely a nondisplaced fracture. Treatment options, like surgery, can dictate recovery times, but it looks like Betts, for now, is expected to avoid going under the

First, the injury is being described as a broken hand, not a broken wrist. This suggests the injury occurred to one of the five metacarpal bones that form the palm of the hand. These long bones act as a bridge between the bones of the wrist and the bones of the fingers. The far (distal) ends of the metacarpals make up the knuckles of the hand. The metacarpals are poorly padded and vulnerable to fractures, especially following a direct blow, like being hit by a baseball traveling 97 MPH. Metacarpal fractures often heal quicker than breaks to one of the tinier carpal bones of the wrist.

While the exact bone broken had not been revealed as of early Monday morning, several key details have emerged that could help in developing an estimated time of recovery,

The Dodgers lineup and starting rotation had a rough weekend, as both Betts and Yamamoto suffered injuries that are expected to keep them sidelined for a considerable amount of time. Betts suffered a broken left hand when he was hit by a Dan Altavilla fastball. Betts was in visible pain following the impact, and X-rays taken confirmed the break.

Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles has been here before with a different All-Star shortstop. In 2021 then-Dodger Corey Seager suffered a fractured fifth metacarpal when struck on the right hand by a pitch. Seager avoided surgery but was shelved for almost 11 weeks. That timeline is one of the longer noted cases for other MLB players to sustain the injury. A 2023 study on metacarpal fractures in baseball put the average time lost for nonsurgical metacarpal fractures at roughly 36 games (~five weeks). Seager's return was delayed by lingering soreness in the area, a good reminder that time is often the best course for treatment with bone injuries, which can occasionally take longer for some than others. Betts will meet with Dr. Steven Shin soon, but those invested here should anticipate him missing at least four weeks with a six-week absence a likely scenario.

Yamamoto's injury isn't as traumatic but could prove equally as costly. The right-hander was diagnosed with a rotator cuff strain after initially reporting tightness in his triceps. The rotator cuff is a group of muscles that, like the name suggests, rotates the shoulder internally and externally. While the Dodgers did not note the exact muscle strained, they did say the injury is not season-ending. However, he is not expected to throw for at least a few weeks and then will need time to ramp up his workload. As a result, the rookie could plausibly be out until late July or early August.

J.T. Realmuto

The Phillies catcher underwent a partial meniscectomy to address a torn meniscus in his right knee. The menisci are cartilage discs located in the knee that serve as shock absorbers for the joint. The surgery utilized to address a tear of the meniscus is dependent on the location of the damage. A true repair can be carried out if the tear is in a particular spot in a particular pattern. However, in most cases a meniscectomy (removal) is the only viable option. Once the damaged tissue is gone, the athlete can begin rehab and any associated symptoms addressed. With a portion of cartilage gone, he will have an elevated risk for issues in the future, but a return to play is much quicker for those that undergo a meniscectomy. As a result, Realmuto has a chance to return before the end of July. In the meantime, Garrett Stubbs and Rafael Marchan will split time behind the plate.

Check Swings

Bo Bichette: The Blue Jays shortstop did not play over the weekend due to right calf soreness. He is considered day-to-day, but it sounds like he could miss an additional game or two. Hopefully Toronto provides a few more details soon, and those invested in Bichette should hope this isn't anything more than a mild issue. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will continue to start at shortstop if Bichette is unable to go.

Corbin Carroll: The Diamondbacks outfielder is slated for an MRI after leaving Sunday's game with left side discomfort. Carroll downplayed the injury after the game and is hopeful he will be able to play Tuesday when Arizona travels to Washington for a three-game series. The results of the MRI will dictate if Carroll's optimism is warranted. I'm less confident.

Michael Harris: Harris will miss a substantial amount of time with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. A Grade 2 classification means the muscle involved has suffered an incomplete tear. This is a significant injury that can be slow to heal and easily reinjured. Look for Atlanta to handle his recovery conservatively with a four- to six-week absence likely.

Josh Jung and Max Scherzer: The Rangers have struggled in their first title defense, largely in part to injuries to key members of the team. However, reinforcements are on the way. Jung, out since April 1 with a broken wrist that required surgery, began a rehab assignment on Sunday with Triple-A Round Rock. He finished his first outing with two hits, one RBI and a run scored. His assignment is likely to continue throughout the week ahead, but a return by next week is possible.

Scherzer, who completed his three-start rehab assignment with Round Rock over the weekend, is expected back in the rotation this week. He underwent offseason back surgery and then saw his recovery delayed by a nerve issue in his throwing arm. A Friday or Saturday start seems likely, though fantasy managers may need to exhibit patience here. There's no guarantee Scherzer returns to an elite level, though his ceiling remains higher than most.