Daniel Bard News: Retires from baseball

Bard announced his retirement from baseball after nine major-league seasons Sunday.

Bard will hang up his cleats after posting a 3.74 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 475 strikeouts, while also adding 66 saves over 457.1 innings in 408 appearances, including 10 starts, with the Red Sox and Rockies over his nine-year major-league career. The right-hander signed a minor-league deal with Seattle in June, but he has now decided it's time to call it a career.