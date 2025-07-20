Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Daniel Bard headshot

Daniel Bard News: Retires from baseball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Bard announced his retirement from baseball after nine major-league seasons Sunday.

Bard will hang up his cleats after posting a 3.74 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 475 strikeouts, while also adding 66 saves over 457.1 innings in 408 appearances, including 10 starts, with the Red Sox and Rockies over his nine-year major-league career. The right-hander signed a minor-league deal with Seattle in June, but he has now decided it's time to call it a career.

Daniel Bard
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now