David Peterson News: Delivers six strong frames

Peterson (7-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on eight hits and three walks over six innings against the Giants. He struck out four.

The southpaw navigated traffic on the basepaths Saturday but limited the damage to just one run, picking up the win thanks to a two-RBI double by Mark Vientos in the top of the sixth inning. Peterson has consistently gotten the job done this season, logging 121 innings over 20 starts with a 2.83 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. His fastball velocity is down to a career-low 91.7 MPH, but he's offset that with a personal-best 3.0 BB/9. His 2025 numbers closely mirror his 2024 production, when he posted a 2.90 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 121 innings in 21 regular-season starts.