David Robertson News: Agrees to deal with Philadelphia

Robertson and the Phillies agreed on a one-year, $5 million contract Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Robertson has remained a free agent to this point in 2025, but he threw for scouts Saturday, and he has now secured a contract with the Phillies. It'll be the 40-year-old's third stint with Philadelphia during his robust major-league career, most recently pitching for the team in 2022. Robertson appeared in 68 games with the Rangers in 2024, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 99 strikeouts over 72 innings, and he'll look to mimic those numbers in 2025.