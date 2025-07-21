Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Davis Martin headshot

Davis Martin Injury: Set for Tuesday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Martin (forearm) will start Tuesday's game against the Rays, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Martin completed his last rehab appearance July 13 at Triple-A Charlotte, and the club has since determined the right-hander is ready to return from the 15-day IL. He's been shut down since June 12 due to a right forearm strain, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the White Sox monitor his pitch count closely during Tuesday's outing.

Davis Martin
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now