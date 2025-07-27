Dustin May News: Back in starting role Sunday

May is slated to start Sunday's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

For the first time all season, May worked out of the bullpen in his most recent appearance against the Twins on Monday, when he tossed 4.2 scoreless frames in bulk relief behind Shohei Ohtani, who was limited to three innings. Ohtani isn't scheduled to pitch again until Wednesday, so the Dodgers will return May to his traditional starting role for the series finale in Boston. Over his 17 starts this season, May has gone 5-6 with a 4.96 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 88:40 K:BB across 94.1 innings.