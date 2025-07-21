Dustin May News: Grabs win in bulk-relief outing

May (6-6) allowed five hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 scoreless relief innings to earn the win Monday over the Twins.

May worked in tandem with Shohei Ohtani, who allowed one run over the first three innings of the game. This could be a valuable reset for May, who had been torched to the tune of a 6.05 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across his previous seven starts, spanning 38.2 innings. For the season, May is at a 4.73 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 92:43 K:BB through 99 innings. This bulk-relief outing was expected to be a one-time situation for May, though it's not yet clear when he'll next pitch, especially with Blake Snell (shoulder) nearing a return that would give the Dodgers their healthiest rotation yet in 2025.