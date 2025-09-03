Since May will be pitching on three days' rest after most recently starting in last Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Pirates, he'll face a tighter restriction than if he were operating as bulk reliever on normal rest. Cora noted that the Red Sox aren't yet preparing for May to move to the bullpen on a permanent basis, as the 27-year-old is still likely to make a start during next week's series versus the Athletics. Since being acquired from the Dodgers at the trade deadline, May has produced a 5.68 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB in 25.1 innings through his first five outings with the Red Sox.