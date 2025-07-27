Dustin May News: Stumbles in the fifth

May (6-7) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing four runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out five.

May looked sharp early Sunday, allowing just one run through his first four frames. However, he'd give up three runs on three consecutive one-out hits in the fifth, capped by an Alex Bregman two-run homer. It's been an up-and-down year overall for May, who's given up four or more runs in three of his last five outings. His ERA sits at 4.85 with a 1.35 WHIP and 97:43 K:BB across 104 innings this season.