The double was Carlson's first extra-base hit in the month of September, and the multi-hit game was his first since Aug. 16 in Houston. Despite having plenty of opportunities to seize a more significant role in the Orioles' outfield -- Ramon Laureano, Ryan O'Hearn and Cedric Mullins were all traded away back in July -- Carlson has struggled to find his footing in Baltimore throughout 2025. Since the start of August, Carlson is slashing .186\/.293\/.337 with two home runs and five RBI over his last 99 plate appearances (30 games) en route to posting a putrid .622 OPS for the year.