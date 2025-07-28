As usual, Cease looked dominant at times, racking up 13 whiffs and nine punchouts despite completing less than five innings. However, the righty couldn't sustain a strong opening four frames -- he loaded the bases in the fifth and then gave up a two-out grand slam to Mark Vientos. This was the third time in Cease's past five starts that he's surrendered four or more earned runs, and his ERA sits at a below-average 4.79 on the season. He ranks fourth in the majors with 153 strikeouts but has also posted a 3.57 BB\/9, seventh-highest among qualified pitchers.