The San Diego righty entered this appearance on a successful run, going 2-0 with a 2.40 ERA in 15 innings over three starts this month. Despite taking his 12th loss, establishing a new low mark in his seven-year career, Cease pitched relatively well. In this 100-pitch outing, the 29-year-old allowed just one extra-base hit -- a Miguel Vargas two-run homer in the first. Cease will carry a 4.64 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 207:69 K:BB across 163 total frames into his next start, which currently projects come at home against Milwaukee.