Cease threw just 44 of 85 pitches for strikes. It wasn't all his fault, as a Jackson Merrill error in the second inning was responsible for two runs, but Cease's struggles to find the strike zone continue to be a concern at times. This is the second time in four starts he's walked five or more batters. On the year, he's at a 4.61 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 171:56 K:BB over 132.2 innings across 25 starts. Among qualified starting pitchers, Cease's 3.8 BB\/9 is fourth-worst in the majors, though his 11.6 K\/9 is second-best. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Giants, which is a favorable matchup for him to get back on track.