Though the six hits were his most allowed since July 2 in Philadelphia, Cease produced 13 whiffs en route to fanning at least seven for the fourth time in his last five starts. The right-hander continues to offer fantasy managers plenty of strikeout upside, as he has 178 punchouts over 137.2 innings, but he's been unable to reach his top form consistently with a 4.71 ERA for the season. Cease will be aiming for better run prevention his next time out, which is slated for next week at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park against the Mariners.