Dylan Cease News: Solid effort in loss

Cease (3-10) took the loss against the Marlins on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Cease allowed a run in the first inning and a two-run homer in the fifth that ultimately saddled him with the loss. The 29-year-old threw just 56 of 95 pitches for strikes but has now turned in back-to-back solid starts after giving up 10 earned runs across his first two July outings. He'll carry a 4.59 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 144:42 K:BB over 113.2 innings into a home matchup with the Mets next week.