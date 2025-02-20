Dylan Floro News: Latches on with Sacramento

The Athletics signed Floro to a contract Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear whether it's a major- or minor-league deal, but Floro already has a locker at the Athletics' spring training complex in Arizona. The veteran reliever had a 2.06 ERA and 40:13 K:BB over 52.1 innings for Washington last season before struggling after a trade to Arizona, where he held a 9.37 ERA in 15 appearances before being released. Floro could fill a middle relief role in Sacramento.