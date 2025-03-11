Fantasy Baseball
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections

The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on March 11, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

When we last were together, in The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections, the ATC version of the Steamer 600 was presented. For those unfamiliar, the Steamer 600 assigns 600 plate appearances to each hitter, then prorates their Steamer projection accordingly.

Now it's time to do something similar to Ariel Cohen's ATC projections for pitchers. Doing so is tricky, since assigning the same number of innings to starters and relievers skews the counting stats. As such, all starters will be scaled to 200 innings with relievers adjusted to 65 frames each.

STARTING PITCHERS

Even with this adjustment, there is still an issue using conventional valuation, since the replacement numbers are skewed after the normalization. Don't worry, the projected earnings aren't integral to the analysis. The primary evaluation looks at how much each pitcher moves relative to the others after the adjustment. Starters will be compared to starters and relievers will be compared to relievers.

PitcherRank ATCRank ATC 200DifferenceMarch ADP
1Tarik Skubal1101
2Paul Skenes2202
3Zack Wheeler39-63
4Logan Gilbert413-95
5Chris Sale5507
6Garrett Crochet6334
7George Kirby716-925
8Framber Valdez817-921
9Dylan Cease914-512
10Logan Webb1055-4542
11Corbin Burnes1137-2611
12Blake Snell128414
13Cole Ragans

14Yoshinobu Yamamoto1411319
15Shota Imanaga1523-828
16Luis Castillo1636-2041
17Pablo Lopez1731-1426
18Max Fried1826-843
19Sonny Gray1920-147
20Michael King2019124
21Tyler Glasnow2171435
22Tanner Bibee2228-634
23Justin Steele2344-2148
24Gerrit Cole2433-936
25Bryce Miller2542-1729
26Spencer Schwellenbach2624230
27Jacob deGrom2742317
28Joe Ryan2821737
29Aaron Nola2956-2733
30Bailey Ober3045-1531
31Freddy Peralta3132-145
32Zac Gallen3243-1151
33Roki Sasaki33122132
34Reynaldo Lopez3435-165
35Zach Eflin3570-3576
36Bryan Woo3629755
37Grayson Rodriguez37271066
38Shane McClanahan38152350
39Hunter Brown3948-938
40Cristopher Sanchez4081-4163
41Kevin Gausman4165-2468
42Spencer Strider4263646
43Hunter Greene4341240
44Jack Flaherty4451-757
45Yusei Kikuchi4563-1870
46Nathan Eovaldi4659-1383
47Sandy Alcantara4795-4858
48Seth Lugo4888-4075
49Carlos Rodon49391054
50Shohei Ohtani501040 
51Nick Pivetta5147473
52Kodai Senga5246662
53Ryan Pepiot5354-169
54Taj Bradley5461-782
55Ranger Suarez5576-2199
56Nestor Cortes5658-2105
57Tanner Houck5791-3486
58Jared Jones5875-1756
59Brandon Woodruff594019107
60Drew Rasmussen60223892
61MacKenzie Gore6177-1681
62Brandon Pfaadt6271-977
63Michael Wacha6382-19108
64Robbie Ray64531160
65Jeffrey Springs6567-2106
66Jose Berrios66107-41101
67Bowden Francis6769-2100
68Clay Holmes6880-1289
69Nick Lodolo6960997
70Chris Bassitt70101-31139
71Sean Manaea7179-8104
72Yu Darvish7266690
73Jesus Luzardo7373096
74Ronel Blanco7490-1688
75Max Scherzer753837110
76Reese Olson7699-23103
77Erick Fedde77120-43134
78Merrill Kelly7892-14116
79Clarke Schmidt7983-493
80Brayan Bello8098-18141
81Gavin Williams8189-887
82Mitch Keller82127-45115
83Shane Baz8393-1080
84Jameson Taillon84123-39137
85Luis Gil856223166
86Eduardo Rodriguez8687-1149
87Kumar Rocker877215125
88Jose Soriano88113-25133
89David Peterson89108-19140
90Luis Garcia906822 
91Kyle Harrison91102-11151
92Nick Martinez92128-36130
93Cody Bradford937419120
94Kutter Crawford94100-6155
95Matthew Boyd956431124
96Zack Littell96131-35156
97David Festa978512123
98Shane Bieber985741176
99Dean Kremer99125-26174
100Tobias Myers100116-16122
101Brady Singer101152-51129
102DJ Herz102948138
103Aaron Civale103139-36144
104Dustin May1044955152
105Justin Verlander105122-17147
106Jon Gray106145-39190
107Grant Holmes107114-7114
108Spencer Arrighetti108111-384
109Eury Perez1095059215
110Tyler Mahle110133-23185
111Luis Severino111174-63118
112Charlie Morton112136-24159
113Reid Detmers1139617145
114JP Sears114181-67201
115Ryan Weathers115161-46127
116Jake Irvin116184-68160
117Hayden Birdsong1178631164
118Mitchell Parker118166-48214
119Miles Mikolas119196-77252
120Edward Cabrera120126-6168
121Alex Cobb1211174248
122Andrew Heaney122148-26183
123Luis L. Ortiz123178-55146
124Andre Pallante124188-64217
125Quinn Mathews1251187165
126Tylor Megill1268442169
127Tony Gonsolin1279730158
128Jakob Junis12811018255
129Chris Paddack129142-13232
130Hayden Wesneski1301219163
131Clayton Kershaw1315279230
132Ryne Nelson132138-6161
133Ben Brown1333499157
134Zebby Matthews13410925162
135Joey Cantillo13510332182
136Jordan Hicks136169-33179
137Andrew Abbott137158-21208
138Steven Matz138163-25260
139Casey Mize139205-66167
140Lucas Giolito14013010153
141Javier Assad141187-46270
142Kris Bubic142155-13128
143Rhett Lowder143167-24195
144Yariel Rodriguez144150-6239
145Jordan Montgomery145165-20211
146Colin Rea146172-26244
147Walker Buehler147199-5298
148Lance Lynn1481471246
149Frankie Montas14912920216
150Osvaldo Bido150156-6180
151Michael McGreevy15110447170
152Ben Lively152180-28205
153Trevor Williams153185-32207
154Albert Suarez15414410266
155Kyle Gibson155182-27314
156Jackson Jobe156198-4294
157Paul Blackburn157177-20269
158Jose Quintana158202-44200
159Landen Roupp1591518192
160Tyler Anderson160212-52204
161Andrew Painter16111942150
162Bubba Chandler1621548119
163Cade Povich16313528188
164Simeon Woods Richardson164201-37210
165Kyle Wright16514322306
166John Means16630136353
167Michael Lorenzen167207-40233
168AJ Smith-Shawver16812444191
169Max Meyer169206-37148
170Cade Cavalli17015317259
171Aaron Ashby1711647227
172Tomoyuki Sugano172217-45136
173Mitch Spence173209-36229
174DL Hall17414034300
175Alec Marsh17515718262
176Bailey Falter176215-39308
177Lance McCullers17710572263
178Marcus Stroman178208-30220
179Sawyer Gipson-Long17910673328
180Michael Soroka180204-24175
181Griffin Canning181194-13221
182Spencer Turnbull18214141304
183Matt Manning1831758359
184Matt Waldron184200-16213
185Drew Thorpe185213-28329
186Johan Oviedo186193-7386
187Davis Martin187227-40282
188Sean Burke188203-15171
189Pedro Avila18911574 
190Bryce Elder19016822 
191Gunnar Hoglund19117615 
192Ian Anderson19217022218
193Chayce McDermott19313459369
194Emerson Hancock1941895278
195Kyle Hart195222-27206
196Noah Schultz19614947226
197Jordan Wicks19716235293
198J.T. Ginn198220-22368
199Kyle Bradish19925174287
200Ian Seymour20013763333
201Keider Montero20117328322
202Carson Whisenhunt20216042352
203Alek Manoah20311291 
204Cooper Criswell20419014 
205Richard Fitts205211-6264
206Shinnosuke Ogasawara206242-36326
207Randy Vasquez207230-23324
208Brandon Sproat20819117203
209Trevor Rogers209219-10302
210Tink Hence21014664307
211Joe Boyle21117140224
212Patrick Sandoval21213280354
213Joey Estes213223-10338
214Anthony DeSclafani214232-18 
215German Marquez215234-19254
216Logan Evans21618630379
217J.P. France21719225 
218Carlos Rodriguez21817939 
219Emmet Sheehan21978141 
220Jose Urquidy22015961 
221Bryse Wilson221243-22373
222Caden Dana2222148250
223Logan Allen22319726341
224Jack Kochanowicz224258-34323
225Mason Black2252187 
226Domingo German2262260 
227Wade Miley227229-2 
228Martin Perez228251-23280
229Thomas Harrington2292254272
230Jonathan Cannon230248-18276
231Drew Rom23118348 
232Cristian Mena23222111 
233Jake Bloss233235-2370
234Taijuan Walker234237-3 
235Ross Stripling235245-10 
236Triston McKenzie2362288212
237Valente Bellozo237249-12 
238Cole Irvin238246-8395
239Jack Leiter23922415184
240Tekoah Roby24019545 
241Josh Fleming241262-21 
242Hurston Waldrep24221626288
243Chase Hampton24321033 
244Mason Barnett24423311 
245Adam Macko2452441 
246Jhonathan Diaz246257-11 
247Mason Adams247252-5 
248Alex Wood2482417 
249Josiah Gray24923613 
250Hunter Barco250275-25 
251Carlos Carrasco25124011372
252Emiliano Teodo252254-2334
253Drue Hackenberg253273-20 
254Noah Syndergaard254255-1 
255Sam Aldegheri25523124 
256Marco Gonzales256265-9 
257Allan Winans257261-4 
258Jairo Iriarte2582508 
259Chase Dollander25923821258
260Chase Petty260268-8339
261Dane Acker261274-13 
262Carson Palmquist26223923 
263Bruce Zimmermann2632630 
264Randy Dobnak26424717 
265Ky Bush265283-18 
266Jesse Scholtens266285-19 
267Robby Snelling267269-2 
268Kenny Rosenberg268271-3 
269David Buchanan269279-10 
270Sixto Sanchez270281-11 
271Ken Waldichuk27125912 
272Ryan Feltner27225319290
273James Kaprielian273277-4 
274Adrian Houser274276-2357
275Adam Mazur27526411 
276Paolo Espino276290-14 
277Bradley Blalock2772707 
278Noah Davis278289-11 
279Cal Quantrill27925623371
280Kyle Hendricks28026614292
281Patrick Corbin28126021 
282Darren McCaughan282286-4 
283Joan Adon283287-4 
284Jack O'Loughlin284288-4 
285Adam Oller2852805 
286Kyle Muller2862842 
287Kyle Freeland28726720 
288Austin Gomber28827216 
289Antonio Senzatela28927811 
290Nick Nastrini2902828 

As was the case with the hitters, the elegance of this approach is everyone can look at the results differently to glean the information they feel is most relevant. The tables are sortable to aid in this endeavor.

As someone who does projections for (part of) my living, it's always a struggle deciding how many starts to assign to rotation members. Do I make it 30? 31? Over the last three seasons, this guy's started 30, 32 and 30 games. Hmm...

A difference of one or two starts between closely skilled pitchers can mean multiple spots in the rankings. A guy can be on a playoff team and have his last start skipped or truncated. Maybe someone pitches three frames and the game is suspended. Even worse, he warms up and the game is called off due to weather, and he ends up losing a start. There are many ways for 32 starts to end up as 30 or 31, with no fault to the pitcher.

Is it smart to strictly adhere to rankings based off projections, when the difference between 31 and 32 is a coin flip? Using ATC 200 identifies the pitchers offering the most fantasy potential on a per-inning (or per-game) basis. On my cheat sheet generated from projections, I note the ATC 200 ranking for the top 50 starters. Picks are still made in context with my roster, as it's a needs and risk profile, but having both styles of rankings helps guide the choice.

Zack Wheeler is the perfect example. He's No. 3 via standard ATC, and his March ADP in the NFBC RotoWire Online Championship is essentially a tie for third with Garrett Crochet. However, if Wheeler were to lose one or two starts, he falls to the ninth-best fantasy hurler according to the ATC 200. There is a reason Wheeler is No. 3 in the unadjusted ATC; he's started 32 games in three of the last four seasons, including the last pair. However, in 2022, he logged only 26 outings. He's going to be 35 years old this season with a lot of regular season and playoff mileage on his right arm. It's risky to pay for another 32-start campaign. Maybe take another pitcher instead? If there is not another pitcher worthy of the pick, grab a hitter and wait a round or two for an arm. On the other hand, the veteran has made 32 starts for two straight seasons. Fading him could result in losing 15 strikeouts and one or two wins, which combined could be a few roto points.

Some other pitchers relying on volume include Logan Gilbert, George Kirby (currently injured) and Framber Valdez, then we get to Corbin Burnes and Logan Webb. Burnes and Webb significantly depend on innings.

Burnes standard ATC rank and ADP are both 11, but ATC 200 plummets him 26 spots. Not only is his falling strikeout rate a concern, but he needs all of the 32.3 games started and 196.2 innings he's averaged over the last three seasons to just break even at his draft spot. That's a big risk.

Webb's 45-spot ATC 200 drop is even more dramatic, but his cost of acquisition changes the algebra. Via the standard ATC projections, Webb is the 10th-most useful starting pitcher, but the market recognizes the risk and ranks him 42nd. Is that enough of a discount to make him your SP4? Your team, your call.

Narrator: Todd thinks it is plenty, and is all over Webb as his SP4

Again, the beauty of this is you can evaluate each pitcher within the confines of your league, personal philosophy and risk aversion, using some of the approaches just presented (and your own).

Once you get past the "pick and stick" starters (those you're leaving in your active lineup all the time) and into the streamers, the ATC 200 is less useful. That may seem counterintuitive, since the ATC 200 essentially compares on a per-start basis, and that's what we care about when streaming. Having a feel for straight-up skills is important, but I want to embrace variance with my streamer.

There is an organic home field advantage for pitching.

 ERAWHIPK%
League Average4.081.2722.6%
Home3.991.2523.0%
Away4.181.2922.2%

This is park neutral. Using just ERA, a league-average Mariners pitcher should post an ERA in the 3.40 neighborhood, compared to a 4.70 mark for a Rockie. Of course, these are the extremes, but it points to streaming (hence drafting) starting pitchers with favorable home parks. On a week-to-week basis, matchups are paramount, but my primary filters for SP4-SP7 is quality of pitcher and favorable home park. The ATC 200 adjustment is further down the list. Your mileage may vary.

RELIEVERS

PitcherRank ATCRank ATC 200DifferenceMarch ADP
1Emmanuel Clase19-81
2Edwin Diaz2202
3Ryan Helsley35-27
4Mason Miller47-35
5Raisel Iglesias511-66
6Josh Hader6423
7Jhoan Duran76110
8Devin Williams8354
9Ryan Walker910-111
10Felix Bautista10199
11Andres Munoz11838
12Jeff Hoffman1215-313
13Tanner Scott1313014
14Robert Suarez1422-812
15Griffin Jax1516-131
16Jason Adam1623-739
17Justin Martinez1735-1825
18Matt Strahm1814457
19Cade Smith1918140
20Trevor Megill2034-1415
21Ryan Pressly2146-2520
22A.J. Puk2225-327
23Kirby Yates23121126
24Chris Martin2426-233
25Pete Fairbanks2530-518
26Orion Kerkering2620636
27Bryan Abreu2732-544
28Tyler Holton2855-2748
29Aroldis Chapman29171230
30Kenley Jansen3036-617
31Lucas Erceg3151-2022
32Robert Garcia3233-153
33Carlos Estevez3364-3124
34Jordan Romano3438-421
35Liam Hendriks3528728
36Kevin Ginkel3629768
37Jeremiah Estrada37211646
38Blake Treinen38191945
39David Bednar3984-4516
40Ben Joyce4053-1332
41Jason Foley41136-9534
42Camilo Doval4242042
43Edwin Uceta4370-2737
44Bryan Hudson44395122
45Dylan Lee45378 
46Alexis Diaz46114-6819
47Kyle Finnegan47123-7623
48Keegan Akin4859-1191
49Cole Sands4941894
50Porter Hodge5068-1829
51Joel Payamps5178-2758
52A.J. Minter52272589
53Yimi Garcia5352163
54Luke Weaver5473-1941
55Evan Phillips55312470
56Will Vest56107-51127
57Alex Vesia574017106
58Andrew Kittredge5875-17115
59Justin Slaten5979-2050
60Jesus Tinoco60160-10043
61Garrett Whitlock6181-2060
62David Robertson62431954
63Aaron Bummer63567141
64Tim Herrin6466-2160
65Hunter Gaddis6594-2987
66Yennier Cano66112-4690
67Jared Koenig67652117
68Jose Alvarado6889-2173
69Chad Green6990-2151
70Pierce Johnson7062895
71Seranthony Dominguez7169264
72Dedniel Nunez724527 
73Fernando Cruz736013114
74Jose Butto7487-13100
75JoJo Romero75678121
76Manuel Rodriguez7698-22152
77Derek Law77167-90118
78Calvin Faucher78211-13335
79Hunter Harvey79110-31120
80Beau Brieske80163-8355
81Kevin Kelly8192-11 
82Reed Garrett824933139
83Andrew Nardi835033162
84Tyler Rogers84250-166149
85Jose Leclerc85108-2375
86Gregory Santos86120-34124
87Michael Kopech87573052
88Trent Thornton88151-63155
89Yuki Matsui89809129
90Adrian Morejon90102-1280
91Anthony Bender9188397
92Garrett Cleavinger925834113
93Paul Sewald9395-272
94Hector Neris944450111
95Matt Brash95247199
96Danny Coulombe966333157
97Ian Hamilton97129-32 
98Erik Miller988315 
99Ryan Thompson99137-38 
100Tyson Miller100104-4150
101Jose Ferrer101234-13386
102Mark Leiter1029111154
103Ryan Brasier103135-32156
104Tanner Banks104180-76 
105Brock Stewart1058619 
106Taylor Rogers106153-4761
107Hoby Milner107147-40 
108Colin Poche1089711 
109Craig Kimbrel1094861107
110Nick Sandlin1107436 
111Ryne Stanek1117239166
112Tony Santillan112103978
113Gregory Soto113121-8 
114Brant Hurter114113179
115Joe Mantiply115148-33 
116Jorge Alcala116138-22 
117Erik Swanson117181-64 
118Nate Pearson118154-36105
119Jorge Lopez119299-18062
120Michel Otanez1207743130
121Colin Holderman121203-82108
122Seth Halvorsen122233-11138
123Jake Cousins12310023 
124Tommy Kahnle124226-10267
125Tayler Scott125156-31 
126Ryan Fernandez126247-121104
127Brock Burke127177-50 
128Emilio Pagan128174-46131
129Daysbel Hernandez1296168151
130Dennis Santana130277-14769
131Scott Barlow131188-57101
132Elvis Peguero13212210 
133John Schreiber133219-86 
134Keegan Thompson134149-15 
135Landon Knack135140-583
136Bryan King136207-71 
137Hans Crouse1377166 
138Brady Basso138172-34 
139Erik Sabrowski13912415153
140Danny Young1409644147
141Jacob Webb141291-150132
142Tyler Ferguson142213-71 
143Angel Perdomo14310538 
144Eli Morgan144145-1 
145Dylan Floro145264-119 
146Caleb Thielbar14613115 
147Carmen Mlodzinski147197-50 
148Collin Snider148209-61134
149Caleb Ferguson149204-55 
150Shawn Armstrong150280-130 
151Eduard Bazardo15111734 
152Dane Dunning152289-137148
153Tayler Saucedo153256-103 
154Sam Moll154185-31 
155Nick Mears155193-38126
156Gabe Speier156186-30 
157Luke Little15754103 
158Andrew Chafin158161-3 
159Tristan Beck159301-142144
160John King160396-236 
161Sean Guenther1611574 
162Matthew Liberatore162337-175103
163Bryan Hoeing163331-168 
164Justin Topa16415212 
165Wandy Peralta165235-70 
166Jonathan Loaisiga16612640 
167Sean Hjelle167343-176 
168Michael Tonkin168223-55161
169Greg Weissert169222-53 
170Ryan Burr170175-5 
171Craig Yoho171997271
172Anthony Banda172215-43 
173Phil Maton173249-76 
174Troy Taylor174245-71 
175Kenta Maeda175312-13766
176Kaleb Ort176262-86 
177Tyler Kinley177302-12559
178Robert Stephenson1788593136
179Angel Zerpa179323-144 
180Andrew Walters18014238 
181Julian Merryweather181183-2 
182Michael Grove18215824 
183Brenan Hanifee183254-71 
184Jose Quijada184214-30 
185Abner Uribe1851691676
186Luke Jackson186212-26 
187Yilber Diaz187200-13133
188Shane Smith188332-14481
189Kendall Graveman189242-53 
190Mason Montgomery190322-13274
191Brennan Bernardino19117318 
192Alex Lange19211181 
193Josh Winckowski193353-160 
194Brent Suter194412-218 
195Cionel Perez195311-116 
196Drey Jameson1961897 
197Bobby Miller197208-1149
198John Brebbia198236-38 
199Fraser Ellard199319-120164
200Ryan Yarbrough200244-44 
201Shelby Miller201210-9 
202Alex Faedo202294-92 
203Nic Enright20312776 
204Joe Ross204342-138116
205Louis Varland205288-83135
206Walter Pennington20615947 
207Brusdar Graterol20793114 
208Scott Alexander208390-182 
209Forrest Whitley20918722 
210Drew Smyly21019614 
211Randy Rodriguez211239-28 
212Cody Poteet212109103 
213Justin Anderson213449-236102
214Josh Sborz214106108 
215Daniel Lynch215351-13684
216Sean Reid-Foley2162160 
217Joe Kelly21716651 
218Declan Cronin218419-201 
219Spencer Bivens219279-60 
220Will Warren220266-4647
221Max Lazar221259-38142
222Buck Farmer222336-114 
223Clayton Beeter22314677 
224Joe Jimenez224101123 
225Jose Suarez225372-147 
226Brendon Little226415-189 
227Dauri Moreta22713988 
228Bryan Baker22821810 
229Adam Ottavino229255-26 
230Jhony Brito230318-88 
231Austin Voth231370-139 
232Franco Aleman23215082 
233Trevor Stephan233128105 
234Hunter Bigge234324-9092
235Jose Ruiz235309-74 
236Scott Effross23614393 
237Braxton Ashcraft237329-92 
238Grant Holman238376-138 
239Cam Booser239362-123 
240Jalen Beeks2402382 
241Domingo Gonzalez24119942 
242James McArthur24219547 
243Sam Long243380-137 
244Huascar Brazoban244317-73 
245Lucas Sims245293-48137
246Slade Cecconi246366-12093
247Michael Fulmer247282-35 
248Luis Garcia2481915756
249Ron Marinaccio24921732 
250Mike Burrows25018268 
251Tyler Alexander251374-123 
252Carlos Vargas252395-143 
253Bennett Sousa25322528 
254Kyle Nelson254132122 
255Trevor McDonald255315-60 
256JT Brubaker256278-22 
257Chase Silseth257285-28110
258Keaton Winn25823127112
259Graham Ashcraft259406-147123
260Evan Reifert260330-70 
261Daniel Palencia26182179 
262Richard Lovelady262134128 
263Colin Selby26324617 
264Nick Anderson264133131163
265Marc Church265270-588
266Daniel Robert266130136 
267Zack Kelly267155112 
268JT Chargois268273-5 
269Connor Thomas269420-151 
270Chad Patrick27023238 
271Andrew Misiaszek27117992 
272Jacob Waguespack272321-49 
273Kody Funderburk273326-53 
274Tyler Stuart2742677 
275Seth Martinez275445-170 
276Ty Madden2762742 
277Sam Hentges277119158 
278Nick Hernandez278290-12 
279Justin Sterner279333-54 
280Kevin Herget280334-54 
281Jesse Chavez281328-47 
282Enyel De Los Santos28222458 
283Cristian Javier283116167119
284Justin Wilson284398-114 
285Chase Lee28520580 
286Mike Clevinger286357-7196
287Hunter Strickland287442-155 
288Eiberson Castellano2882862 
289Zack Thompson289320-31 
290Noah Cameron2902573377
291Enoli Paredes291340-49 
292Victor Vodnik292427-13582
293Brooks Raley29323063 
294Brent Headrick294141153 
295Miguel Castro295305-10 
296Prelander Berroa296352-56125
297Michael Kelly29720295 
298Brandon Young298176122128
299Hunter Stratton29922772 
300Tim Hill300530-230 

Confession time: I don't find ATC 65 for relievers especially useful. There is too much context driving the value, and draft slot, of closers. That said, I love doing the ATC 65 for relievers after removing saves and wins from the process. This isn't for drafting saves but rather for pinpointing relievers most adept at protecting ratios while helping strikeouts.

PitcherRank ATC 65 (no W, SV)Rank ATC
1Mason Miller14
2Felix Bautista210
3Edwin Diaz32
4Andres Munoz411
5Devin Williams58
6Cade Smith619
7Emmanuel Clase71
8Josh Hader86
9Ryan Helsley93
10Jhoan Duran107
11Ryan Walker119
12Matt Strahm1218
13Jeff Hoffman1312
14Griffin Jax1415
15Jason Adam1516
16Orion Kerkering1626
17Bryan Abreu1727
18Jeremiah Estrada1837
19Tanner Scott1913
20Raisel Iglesias205
21Matt Brash2195
22Dylan Lee2245
23Kirby Yates2323
24A.J. Puk2422
25Chris Martin2524
26Aroldis Chapman2629
27David Robertson2762
28Dedniel Nunez2872
29A.J. Minter2952
30Blake Treinen3038
31Alex Vesia3157
32Joe Jimenez32224
33Bryan Hudson3344
34Evan Phillips3455
35Keegan Akin3548
36Fernando Cruz3673
37Robert Garcia3732
38Tyler Holton3828
39Justin Martinez3917
40Ben Joyce4040
41Trevor Megill4120
42Pete Fairbanks4225
43Kevin Ginkel4336
44Danny Coulombe4496
45Brock Stewart45105
46Yimi Garcia4653
47Tim Herrin4764
48Luke Little48157
49Brusdar Graterol49207
50Lucas Erceg5031
51Edwin Uceta5143
52Yuki Matsui5289
53Ryan Pressly5321
54Cole Sands5449
55Jose Alvarado5568
56Gregory Santos5686
57Robert Suarez5714
58Andrew Nardi5883
59Liam Hendriks5935
60Will Vest6056
61Erik Miller6198
62Sam Hentges62277
63Camilo Doval6342
64Angel Perdomo64143
65Aaron Bummer6563
66Kenley Jansen6630
67Robert Stephenson67178
68Ian Hamilton6897
69Paul Sewald6993
70Kevin Kelly7081
71Yennier Cano7166
72Hunter Harvey7279
73Mark Leiter Jr.73102
74Joel Payamps7451
75Porter Hodge7550
76Michael Kopech7687
77Ryan Burr77170
78Garrett Whitlock7861
79Luke Weaver7954
80Adrian Morejon8090
81Pierce Johnson8170
82Tommy Kahnle82124
83Ryan Brasier83103
84Jake Cousins84123
85Gabe Speier85156
86Craig Yoho86171
87Hunter Gaddis8765
88Eduard Bazardo88151
89Bryan King89136
90Jose Leclerc9085
91Trent Thornton9188
92Nic Enright92203
93Joe Kelly93217
94Garrett Cleavinger9492
95Jordan Romano9534
96Jose Butto9674
97JoJo Romero9775
98Andrew Kittredge9858
99Gregory Soto99113
100Craig Kimbrel100109
101Justin Slaten10159
102Seranthony Dominguez10271
103Manuel Rodriguez10376
104Enoli Paredes104291
105Miguel Diaz105470
106Reed Garrett10682
107Logan Henderson107368
108Jesus Tinoco10860
109Caleb Thielbar109146
110Michel Otanez110120
111Hoby Milner111107
112Trey McGough112392
113Erik Sabrowski113139
114Carlos Estevez11433
115Brant Hurter115114
116Clayton Beeter116223
117Chase Lee117285
118Nick Mears118155
119Anthony Bender11991
120Jared Koenig12067
121Penn Murfee121311
122Nate Pearson122118
123Tanner Banks123104
124Michael Grove124182
125Danny Young125140
126Hector Neris12694
127Jorge Alcala127116
128Cody Poteet128212
129Caleb Ferguson129149
130Brady Basso130138
131Ryne Stanek131111
132Nick Sandlin132110
133Drew Pomeranz133382
134Chad Green13469
135Daysbel Hernandez135129
136Jonathan Loaisiga136166
137Tyson Miller137100
138Andrew Chafin138158
139Dauri Moreta139227
140Josh Sborz140214
141Trevor Stephan141233
142Keynan Middleton142375
143David Bednar14339
144Eli Morgan144144
145Brenan Hanifee145183
146Landon Knack146135
147Jason Foley14741
148Julian Merryweather148181
149Colin Poche149108
150James Karinchak150302
151Andrew Wantz151424
152Cristian Javier152283
153Brandon Young153298
154Carson Ragsdale154310
155Scott Barlow155131
156Taylor Rogers156106
157Abner Uribe157185
158Troy Taylor158174
159Tony Santillan159112
160Keegan Thompson160134
161Hans Crouse161137
162Franco Aleman162232
163Alex Lange163192
164J.B. Bukauskas164356
165Justin Topa165164
166Brooks Raley166293
167Colin Holderman167121
168Beau Brieske16880
169Ryan Fernandez169126
170Andrew Walters170180
171Tyler Rogers17184
172Erik Swanson172117
173Sam Moll173154
174Joe Mantiply174115
175John Brebbia175198
176Noah Cameron176290
177Forrest Whitley177209
178Sean Guenther178161
179Brandyn Garcia179316
180Ryan Thompson18099
181Tayler Saucedo181153
182Kyle Amendt182343
183Brennan Bernardino183191
184Brent Headrick184294
185Jose Quijada185184
186Jack Neely186426
187John Schreiber187133
188Bryan Baker188228
189Brock Burke189127
190Emilio Pagan190128
191Sean Reid-Foley191216
192Tristan Beck192159
193Mason Montgomery193190
194JT Chargois194268
195Tyler Wells195333
196Enyel De Los Santos196282
197Richard Lovelady197262
198Derek Law19877
199Tayler Scott199125
200Phil Maton200173

Setup men like Griffin Jax, Jason Adam and Bryan Abreu are routinely drafted as insurance policies. You don't need this version of the ATC 65 to help identify players of that ilk. Cade Smith, Matt Strahm, Jeremiah Estrada and Dylan Lee (and others) merit more attention when drafting relievers solely to support ratios while adding some punchouts.

Thus concludes the two-part series on leveraging the ATC projections

Questions? Comments? Fire away!

