The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

As a personal aside, I have yet to encounter a means of testing projections I trust. Even so, I am a believer in the wisdom of crowds, and even though the ATC projections aren't a perfect illustration of the concept, theoretically they are superior to any individual contributor.

Another instance is the ATC projections, which RotoWire is excited to provide again this season. For those who are not familiar, they are the brainchild of Fangraphs' Ariel Cohen. ATC projections are a weighted average of several trusted projection systems. Technically, the fact they are weighted averages precludes them from being a true case of the wisdom of crowds. Ariel would contend that using weighted averages renders them better than a random crowd, since he painstakingly back-tests all of the contributing systems to identify which is "best" at specific components of the projections. The weighted average element favors those systems deemed better at specific aspects of the projections.

Average Draft Position (ADP) is often considered to be an example of the wisdom of a crowd, but it doesn't meet an important criterion. The ADP isn't a collective opinion of the player pool; it skews toward how the most aggressive drafters feel about each player. It's a biased sample, and a tenet for wisdom of crowds theory is that the individual contributions are diverse and unbiased.

It's not a secret that I generate my own projections. Even though they are not part of the ATC sample, I admit ATC projections are better than mine. I don't believe there is a way to prove it, but as a believer in the wisdom of crowds, I'll cede the point.

Now I have a conundrum. I wholly believe in my system, but I know there are better foundations for my personal drafts and auctions. (Or are there?)

I have long contended that it's not the projections, but what you do with them. Clearly, injuries and how hard one works in-season are paramount. That said, if 15 drafters use the same set of projections (mine, ATC, Jeff Erickson's, whatever), one drafter is going to think we're a genius, one will feel we're a moron and the other 13 will be somewhere in between.

Furthermore, say a projection set is perfect, with every player drafted commensurate with their ranking. Every player on the fantasy team performs exactly as expected. Again, injuries play a part, but such a team still wouldn't be assured of winning. Champions need players to exceed expectations. That can happen due to superior team construction, being ahead of the crowd on particular players, and even simply dumb luck.

Improving team construction is an ongoing personal struggle. I'm not completely inept. While I am not happy with my recent performances in public-facing leagues, every season I fare well in some private leagues and I've had my moments, with LABR, Tout Wars, TGFBI NERF and multiple NFBC titles on my ledger. I just need to be more consistent.

Being ahead of the market (or crowd, to stick to the theme) entails comparing my projections to the ADP and ATC to pinpoint the players I favor. The first step is putting my evaluation under the microscope to make sure I'm not missing anything. If I confirm my bullish analysis, this is a means to profit relative to the market. Realistically, I won't draft 23 players on whom I am more favorable and be right on all of them. I need to be practical, and trust the wisdom of the crowd in the scenarios where I am not drafting strictly off my rankings. Assuming the ADP is representative of the league in which I'm drafting, I'll use it to get a sense of where I am relative to the market. However, I'm also curious where I stand in player rankings, which is best gleaned by comparing my projections to ATC.

That leaves luck. Cite your favorite axiom. Mine is, "The harder I work, the luckier I become." Clearly, there will be players with unpredictably good (or bad) performances. No level of preparation can unveil the unidentifiable.

The truth is, not everything appearing to be good fortune is completely lucky. You can put yourself in a position to take a shot at an unknown. My favorite ploy in this realm is to draft higher-skilled players that don't have an obvious pathway to playing time. A projection combines two components: rate of production and playing time. A less skilled player expected to garner more plate appearances will be ranked higher than his more highly skilled counterpart if the latter is expected to see the field less often.

When one of these higher-skilled players logs unexpected playing time, those with fantasy shares in him are deemed lucky. OK, sure, garnering the playing time is serendipitous, but being aware of the potential rewards from that extra action emanates from hard work.

For years, I took my projections and mimicked Steamer 600, allotting exactly 600 plate appearances to everyone I projected, then running their expected rotisserie earnings. The idea was by normalizing everyone, the earnings would be based strictly on skills (and team context). Better teams should generate more runs, boosting runs and RBI, along with wins and saves for the pitching cohort. Players who jumped up in those rankings relative to the regular version were the prime targets for "getting lucky with playing time."

Lately, I have been doing this using ATC projections in lieu of mine. The ATC 600, if you will. Hmm, that sounds like a car race. Anyway, since in a global sense player skills should be better reflected in ATC, it makes sense to use them as the foundation for this analysis, since I'm ranking based on skills.

What follows is a table of every batter included in the ATC projections. Their 15-team, standard 5x5 projected earnings are listed, along with their ATC 600 earnings. The difference is calculated, with a positive number reflecting being worth more in ATC 600. Everyone's respective ranking (and the difference) is also provided, again with a positive difference meaning the player is ranked higher in ATC 600. The table is sortable.

The elegance of this sort of presentation is everyone is free to take away whatever they want, in context to their approach and drafting philosophy. Here are some of my observations.

Aaron Judge is still considered an injury risk. With normalized playing time, he's second behind Shohei Ohtani, and I personally feel the crowd is far too optimistic about Ohtani's playing time and production. As can be witnessed on the latest RotoWire Top 300 Roundtable, Judge is my No. 1 overall player.

Several first and second-round batters are especially dependent on playing time, and thus carry added risk. There is a reason the crowd is assigning them a hefty workload, but even so, Elly De La Cruz, Corbin Carroll, Julio Rodriguez, Francisco Lindor, Jackson Chourio, and to a lesser extent Vladimir Guerrero and Jose Ramirez are not only highly skilled, but they're also upper echelon accumulators. This does not mean you should avoid them, but it does add early risk to a team build, perhaps making it advisable to limit taking chances later.

Keying on my favorite use of the ATC 600, here are the late round and reserve batters I am targeting with the hope they gather more playing time. Call them sleepers if you are so inclined. Inclusion in this group is more than the difference in earnings or rankings. There must be a plausible pathway to more playing time, and it doesn't hurt if I'm ahead of the field in terms of skills.

The first group are slated to serve on the less busy side of a platoon, but could play more: Jerar Encarnacion, Jhonkensy Noel, Coby Mayo and Eloy Jimenez. A couple are on the strong side of a platoon but could earn more chances against southpaw pitching: Kerry Carpenter and Ryan O'Hearn. The final set are in a logjam, but if they emerge with the job, they can take advantage: Nolan Gorman, Sean Bouchard, Andy Pages, Jordan Lawlar, David Hamilton and Vaughn Grissom.

Next time: The ATC 200 for starting pitchers and ATC 60 for relievers.