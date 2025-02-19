The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections

This article is part of our The Z Files series.
The wisdom of crowds is a powerful force. The theory suggests that aggregate opinions of a fair cross-section of individuals are more representative than any single opinion.
Average Draft Position (ADP) is often considered to be an example of the wisdom of a crowd, but it doesn't meet an important criterion. The ADP isn't a collective opinion of the player pool; it skews toward how the most aggressive drafters feel about each player. It's a biased sample, and a tenet for wisdom of crowds theory is that the individual contributions are diverse and unbiased.
Another instance is the ATC projections, which RotoWire is excited to provide again this season. For those who are not familiar, they are the brainchild of Fangraphs' Ariel Cohen. ATC projections are a weighted average of several trusted projection systems. Technically, the fact they are weighted averages precludes them from being a true case of the wisdom of crowds. Ariel would contend that using weighted averages renders them better than a random crowd, since he painstakingly back-tests all of the contributing systems to identify which is "best" at specific components of the projections. The weighted average element favors those systems deemed better at specific aspects of the projections.
As a personal aside, I have yet to encounter a means of testing projections I trust. Even so, I am a believer in the wisdom of crowds, and even though the ATC projections aren't a perfect illustration of the concept, theoretically they are superior to any individual contributor.
It's not a secret that I generate my own projections. Even though they are not part of the ATC sample, I admit ATC projections are better than mine. I don't believe there is a way to prove it, but as a believer in the wisdom of crowds, I'll cede the point.
Now I have a conundrum. I wholly believe in my system, but I know there are better foundations for my personal drafts and auctions. (Or are there?)
I have long contended that it's not the projections, but what you do with them. Clearly, injuries and how hard one works in-season are paramount. That said, if 15 drafters use the same set of projections (mine, ATC, Jeff Erickson's, whatever), one drafter is going to think we're a genius, one will feel we're a moron and the other 13 will be somewhere in between.
Furthermore, say a projection set is perfect, with every player drafted commensurate with their ranking. Every player on the fantasy team performs exactly as expected. Again, injuries play a part, but such a team still wouldn't be assured of winning. Champions need players to exceed expectations. That can happen due to superior team construction, being ahead of the crowd on particular players, and even simply dumb luck.
Improving team construction is an ongoing personal struggle. I'm not completely inept. While I am not happy with my recent performances in public-facing leagues, every season I fare well in some private leagues and I've had my moments, with LABR, Tout Wars, TGFBI NERF and multiple NFBC titles on my ledger. I just need to be more consistent.
Being ahead of the market (or crowd, to stick to the theme) entails comparing my projections to the ADP and ATC to pinpoint the players I favor. The first step is putting my evaluation under the microscope to make sure I'm not missing anything. If I confirm my bullish analysis, this is a means to profit relative to the market. Realistically, I won't draft 23 players on whom I am more favorable and be right on all of them. I need to be practical, and trust the wisdom of the crowd in the scenarios where I am not drafting strictly off my rankings. Assuming the ADP is representative of the league in which I'm drafting, I'll use it to get a sense of where I am relative to the market. However, I'm also curious where I stand in player rankings, which is best gleaned by comparing my projections to ATC.
That leaves luck. Cite your favorite axiom. Mine is, "The harder I work, the luckier I become." Clearly, there will be players with unpredictably good (or bad) performances. No level of preparation can unveil the unidentifiable.
The truth is, not everything appearing to be good fortune is completely lucky. You can put yourself in a position to take a shot at an unknown. My favorite ploy in this realm is to draft higher-skilled players that don't have an obvious pathway to playing time. A projection combines two components: rate of production and playing time. A less skilled player expected to garner more plate appearances will be ranked higher than his more highly skilled counterpart if the latter is expected to see the field less often.
When one of these higher-skilled players logs unexpected playing time, those with fantasy shares in him are deemed lucky. OK, sure, garnering the playing time is serendipitous, but being aware of the potential rewards from that extra action emanates from hard work.
For years, I took my projections and mimicked Steamer 600, allotting exactly 600 plate appearances to everyone I projected, then running their expected rotisserie earnings. The idea was by normalizing everyone, the earnings would be based strictly on skills (and team context). Better teams should generate more runs, boosting runs and RBI, along with wins and saves for the pitching cohort. Players who jumped up in those rankings relative to the regular version were the prime targets for "getting lucky with playing time."
Lately, I have been doing this using ATC projections in lieu of mine. The ATC 600, if you will. Hmm, that sounds like a car race. Anyway, since in a global sense player skills should be better reflected in ATC, it makes sense to use them as the foundation for this analysis, since I'm ranking based on skills.
What follows is a table of every batter included in the ATC projections. Their 15-team, standard 5x5 projected earnings are listed, along with their ATC 600 earnings. The difference is calculated, with a positive number reflecting being worth more in ATC 600. Everyone's respective ranking (and the difference) is also provided, again with a positive difference meaning the player is ranked higher in ATC 600. The table is sortable.
|PLAYER
|TM
|QPOS
|Standard
|ATC 600
|Diff $
|Std Rank
|ATC 600 Rank
|Diff Rank
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|DH
|$52
|$71
|$19
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bobby Witt
|KCR
|SS
|$47
|$51
|$4
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|OF
|$41
|$63
|$22
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3B
|$39
|$40
|$2
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|Elly De La Cruz
|CIN
|SS
|$38
|$36
|-$3
|5
|14
|-9
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|CHC
|OF
|$35
|$40
|$5
|6
|7
|-1
|7
|Vladimir Guerrero
|TOR
|1B
|$34
|$36
|$2
|7
|13
|-6
|8
|Corbin Carroll
|ARI
|OF
|$34
|$34
|$1
|8
|16
|-8
|9
|Yordan Alvarez
|HOU
|OF
|$33
|$52
|$18
|9
|3
|6
|10
|Fernando Tatis
|SDP
|OF
|$33
|$41
|$7
|10
|6
|4
|11
|Julio Rodriguez
|SEA
|OF
|$33
|$32
|-$1
|11
|18
|-7
|12
|Juan Soto
|NYM
|OF
|$33
|$40
|$7
|12
|9
|3
|13
|Gunnar Henderson
|BAL
|SS
|$33
|$36
|$4
|13
|11
|2
|14
|Mookie Betts
|LAD
|SSOF
|$33
|$37
|$5
|14
|10
|4
|15
|Francisco Lindor
|NYM
|SS
|$30
|$29
|-$1
|15
|24
|-9
|16
|Freddie Freeman
|LAD
|1B
|$30
|$31
|$0
|16
|21
|-5
|17
|Jackson Chourio
|MIL
|OF
|$30
|$27
|-$2
|17
|27
|-10
|18
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|OF
|$29
|$48
|$18
|18
|5
|13
|19
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|SS
|$29
|$27
|-$2
|19
|28
|-9
|20
|Jazz Chisholm
|NYY
|3BOF
|$28
|$29
|$1
|20
|25
|-5
|21
|Jarren Duran
|BOS
|OF
|$27
|$20
|-$8
|21
|43
|-22
|22
|Jackson Merrill
|SDP
|OF
|$27
|$25
|-$2
|22
|35
|-13
|23
|Bryce Harper
|PHI
|1B
|$26
|$31
|$5
|23
|20
|3
|24
|Ketel Marte
|ARI
|2B
|$26
|$34
|$8
|24
|17
|7
|25
|Michael Harris
|ATL
|OF
|$25
|$27
|$2
|25
|29
|-4
|26
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|3B
|$25
|$30
|$5
|26
|23
|3
|27
|Austin Riley
|ATL
|3B
|$25
|$29
|$4
|27
|26
|1
|28
|Manny Machado
|SDP
|3B
|$24
|$25
|$2
|28
|31
|-3
|29
|William Contreras
|MIL
|C
|$23
|$19
|-$4
|29
|47
|-18
|30
|Teoscar Hernandez
|LAD
|OF
|$22
|$25
|$3
|30
|32
|-2
|31
|Brent Rooker
|ATH
|DH
|$22
|$30
|$8
|31
|22
|9
|32
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|2B
|$22
|$15
|-$7
|32
|63
|-31
|33
|Corey Seager
|TEX
|SS
|$22
|$36
|$15
|33
|12
|21
|34
|Marcell Ozuna
|ATL
|DH
|$21
|$26
|$5
|34
|30
|4
|35
|Oneil Cruz
|PIT
|SSOF
|$21
|$21
|$0
|35
|38
|-3
|36
|Matt Olson
|ATL
|1B
|$21
|$24
|$3
|36
|36
|0
|37
|Wyatt Langford
|TEX
|OF
|$21
|$20
|-$1
|37
|40
|-3
|38
|Pete Alonso
|NYM
|1B
|$21
|$25
|$4
|38
|34
|4
|39
|CJ Abrams
|WSN
|SS
|$20
|$15
|-$6
|39
|65
|-26
|40
|Ozzie Albies
|ATL
|2B
|$19
|$16
|-$3
|40
|56
|-16
|41
|James Wood
|WSN
|OF
|$19
|$17
|-$2
|41
|52
|-11
|42
|Luis Arraez
|SDP
|1B2B
|$19
|$0
|-$19
|42
|215
|-173
|43
|Brenton Doyle
|COL
|OF
|$19
|$14
|-$5
|43
|68
|-25
|44
|Xavier Edwards
|MIA
|SS
|$19
|$0
|-$19
|44
|225
|-181
|45
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU
|C
|$18
|$16
|-$2
|45
|58
|-13
|46
|Bryan Reynolds
|PIT
|OF
|$18
|$11
|-$8
|46
|94
|-48
|47
|Josh Naylor
|ARI
|1B
|$18
|$20
|$2
|47
|41
|6
|48
|Luis Robert
|CHW
|OF
|$18
|$17
|-$1
|48
|51
|-3
|49
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|OF
|$17
|$16
|-$1
|49
|57
|-8
|50
|Seiya Suzuki
|CHC
|OF
|$17
|$17
|$0
|50
|50
|0
|51
|Kyle Schwarber
|PHI
|DH
|$17
|$23
|$6
|51
|37
|14
|52
|Luis Garcia
|WSN
|2B
|$17
|$12
|-$5
|52
|79
|-27
|53
|Salvador Perez
|KCR
|C1B
|$17
|$12
|-$5
|53
|74
|-21
|54
|Adley Rutschman
|BAL
|C
|$17
|$10
|-$7
|54
|100
|-46
|55
|Ezequiel Tovar
|COL
|SS
|$17
|$8
|-$9
|55
|118
|-63
|56
|Anthony Santander
|TOR
|OF
|$17
|$19
|$3
|56
|46
|10
|57
|Steven Kwan
|CLE
|OF
|$16
|$1
|-$16
|57
|204
|-147
|58
|Christian Yelich
|MIL
|OF
|$16
|$20
|$3
|58
|44
|14
|59
|Willy Adames
|SFG
|SS
|$16
|$11
|-$5
|59
|84
|-25
|60
|Jeremy Pena
|HOU
|SS
|$16
|$3
|-$13
|60
|181
|-121
|61
|Bo Bichette
|TOR
|SS
|$16
|$8
|-$8
|61
|109
|-48
|62
|Riley Greene
|DET
|OF
|$16
|$13
|-$3
|62
|70
|-8
|63
|Marcus Semien
|TEX
|2B
|$15
|$9
|-$6
|63
|104
|-41
|64
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|KCR
|1B
|$15
|$14
|-$1
|64
|66
|-2
|65
|Alec Bohm
|PHI
|3B
|$15
|$8
|-$7
|65
|113
|-48
|66
|Willson Contreras
|STL
|C
|$15
|$12
|-$3
|66
|75
|-9
|67
|Jordan Westburg
|BAL
|2B3B
|$15
|$15
|$0
|67
|62
|5
|68
|Alex Bregman
|BOS
|3B
|$15
|$11
|-$4
|68
|89
|-21
|69
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|CHC
|OF
|$15
|$11
|-$4
|69
|88
|-19
|70
|Matt McLain
|CIN
|SS
|$15
|$19
|$4
|70
|48
|22
|71
|Christian Walker
|HOU
|1B
|$15
|$17
|$2
|71
|54
|17
|72
|Randy Arozarena
|SEA
|OF
|$15
|$8
|-$7
|72
|119
|-47
|73
|Bryson Stott
|PHI
|2B
|$15
|$1
|-$13
|73
|196
|-123
|74
|Cody Bellinger
|NYY
|1BOF
|$15
|$16
|$1
|74
|59
|15
|75
|Taylor Ward
|LAA
|OF
|$14
|$8
|-$7
|75
|115
|-40
|76
|Ian Happ
|CHC
|OF
|$14
|$8
|-$7
|76
|117
|-41
|77
|Yandy Diaz
|TBR
|1B
|$14
|$4
|-$11
|77
|167
|-90
|78
|Will Smith
|LAD
|C
|$14
|$16
|$2
|78
|60
|18
|79
|Andres Gimenez
|TOR
|2B
|$14
|-$1
|-$15
|79
|228
|-149
|80
|Nick Castellanos
|PHI
|OF
|$14
|$8
|-$6
|80
|108
|-28
|81
|Matt Chapman
|SFG
|3B
|$14
|$11
|-$3
|81
|87
|-6
|82
|Xander Bogaerts
|SDP
|2BSS
|$14
|$3
|-$11
|82
|172
|-90
|83
|Dylan Crews
|WSN
|OF
|$14
|$5
|-$9
|83
|148
|-65
|84
|Dansby Swanson
|CHC
|SS
|$14
|$6
|-$7
|84
|132
|-48
|85
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|C
|$14
|$12
|-$1
|85
|72
|13
|86
|Nico Hoerner
|CHC
|2B
|$13
|$2
|-$11
|86
|186
|-100
|87
|Lourdes Gurriel
|ARI
|OF
|$13
|$11
|-$2
|87
|93
|-6
|88
|Lane Thomas
|CLE
|OF
|$13
|$8
|-$5
|88
|111
|-23
|89
|Jake Burger
|TEX
|1B3B
|$13
|$17
|$4
|89
|53
|36
|90
|Spencer Steer
|CIN
|1BOF
|$13
|$7
|-$5
|90
|122
|-32
|91
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|OF
|$13
|$35
|$22
|91
|15
|76
|92
|Adolis Garcia
|TEX
|OF
|$13
|$12
|$0
|92
|76
|16
|93
|Jake McCarthy
|ARI
|OF
|$13
|$7
|-$5
|93
|121
|-28
|94
|Luis Rengifo
|LAA
|2B3B
|$13
|$6
|-$6
|94
|134
|-40
|95
|Brice Turang
|MIL
|2B
|$13
|-$4
|-$17
|95
|302
|-207
|96
|Junior Caminero
|TBR
|3B
|$12
|$12
|$0
|96
|73
|23
|97
|Zach Neto
|LAA
|SS
|$12
|$15
|$3
|97
|64
|33
|98
|Victor Robles
|SEA
|OF
|$12
|$3
|-$9
|98
|174
|-76
|99
|Paul Goldschmidt
|NYY
|1B
|$12
|$7
|-$5
|99
|126
|-27
|100
|Masyn Winn
|STL
|SS
|$12
|$1
|-$11
|100
|205
|-105
|101
|Logan O'Hoppe
|LAA
|C
|$12
|$11
|-$1
|101
|86
|15
|102
|Shea Langeliers
|ATH
|C
|$12
|$13
|$1
|102
|71
|31
|103
|Anthony Volpe
|NYY
|SS
|$12
|-$1
|-$13
|103
|244
|-141
|104
|Mark Vientos
|NYM
|3B
|$12
|$11
|$0
|104
|85
|19
|105
|Josh Lowe
|TBR
|OF
|$12
|$12
|$0
|105
|81
|24
|106
|J.T. Realmuto
|PHI
|C
|$11
|$12
|$1
|106
|78
|28
|107
|Tommy Edman
|LAD
|OF
|$11
|$8
|-$4
|107
|120
|-13
|108
|Gabriel Moreno
|ARI
|C
|$11
|$8
|-$3
|108
|116
|-8
|109
|Jasson Dominguez
|NYY
|OF
|$11
|$12
|$1
|109
|80
|29
|110
|George Springer
|TOR
|OF
|$11
|$4
|-$7
|110
|168
|-58
|111
|Cedric Mullins
|BAL
|OF
|$11
|$9
|-$1
|111
|103
|8
|112
|Gleyber Torres
|DET
|2B
|$10
|-$2
|-$12
|112
|256
|-144
|113
|Tyler Stephenson
|CIN
|C
|$10
|$9
|-$1
|113
|102
|11
|114
|Brandon Nimmo
|NYM
|OF
|$10
|$4
|-$6
|114
|153
|-39
|115
|Triston Casas
|BOS
|1B
|$10
|$12
|$2
|115
|77
|38
|116
|Maikel Garcia
|KCR
|2B3B
|$10
|-$2
|-$11
|116
|252
|-136
|117
|Heliot Ramos
|SFG
|OF
|$10
|$6
|-$4
|117
|139
|-22
|118
|Francisco Alvarez
|NYM
|C
|$10
|$11
|$2
|118
|83
|35
|119
|Jurickson Profar
|ATL
|OF
|$10
|$2
|-$8
|119
|194
|-75
|120
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3B
|$10
|$20
|$10
|120
|42
|78
|121
|Brendan Donovan
|STL
|2BOF
|$10
|$0
|-$10
|121
|218
|-97
|122
|Andrew Vaughn
|CHW
|1B
|$9
|$2
|-$8
|122
|195
|-73
|123
|Colton Cowser
|BAL
|OF
|$9
|$11
|$2
|123
|92
|31
|124
|Nolan Arenado
|STL
|3B
|$9
|$0
|-$9
|124
|217
|-93
|125
|Zack Gelof
|ATH
|2B
|$9
|-$1
|-$9
|125
|234
|-109
|126
|Jung Hoo Lee
|SFG
|OF
|$8
|$2
|-$7
|126
|191
|-65
|127
|Eugenio Suarez
|ARI
|3B
|$8
|$6
|-$2
|127
|135
|-8
|128
|Austin Wells
|NYY
|C
|$8
|$5
|-$3
|128
|147
|-19
|129
|Nathaniel Lowe
|WSN
|1B
|$8
|-$1
|-$9
|129
|245
|-116
|130
|Kerry Carpenter
|DET
|OF
|$8
|$20
|$12
|130
|45
|85
|131
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|SFG
|SS
|$8
|$4
|-$4
|131
|159
|-28
|132
|Jonathan India
|KCR
|2B
|$8
|$0
|-$8
|132
|220
|-88
|133
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|SS
|$8
|$11
|$3
|133
|90
|43
|134
|Keibert Ruiz
|WSN
|C
|$8
|$0
|-$8
|134
|223
|-89
|135
|Jesus Sanchez
|MIA
|OF
|$8
|$7
|$0
|135
|123
|12
|136
|Ryan Mountcastle
|BAL
|1B
|$7
|$7
|$0
|136
|125
|11
|137
|Parker Meadows
|DET
|OF
|$7
|$0
|-$7
|137
|214
|-77
|138
|Ryan McMahon
|COL
|3B
|$7
|-$4
|-$11
|138
|281
|-143
|139
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|C
|$7
|$9
|$2
|139
|105
|34
|140
|Alec Burleson
|STL
|OF
|$7
|$9
|$2
|140
|106
|34
|141
|Willi Castro
|MIN
|2B3BSSOF
|$7
|-$1
|-$8
|141
|241
|-100
|142
|Isaac Paredes
|HOU
|3B
|$7
|$3
|-$4
|142
|177
|-35
|143
|Jorge Soler
|LAA
|OF
|$7
|$12
|$5
|143
|82
|61
|144
|TJ Friedl
|CIN
|OF
|$7
|$6
|-$1
|144
|142
|2
|145
|Sean Murphy
|ATL
|C
|$7
|$7
|$0
|145
|130
|15
|146
|Colt Keith
|DET
|2B
|$6
|$2
|-$4
|146
|184
|-38
|147
|Michael Busch
|CHC
|1B
|$6
|$4
|-$2
|147
|165
|-18
|148
|Connor Wong
|BOS
|C
|$6
|$3
|-$3
|148
|180
|-32
|149
|Matt Shaw
|CHC
|3B
|$6
|$6
|$0
|149
|131
|18
|150
|Ivan Herrera
|STL
|C
|$6
|$5
|-$1
|150
|144
|6
|151
|Tyler O'Neill
|BAL
|OF
|$6
|$18
|$12
|151
|49
|102
|152
|Brandon Marsh
|PHI
|OF
|$6
|$5
|-$1
|152
|149
|3
|153
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|OF
|$6
|$25
|$19
|153
|33
|120
|154
|Connor Norby
|MIA
|3B
|$6
|$1
|-$4
|154
|200
|-46
|155
|Michael Toglia
|COL
|1B
|$5
|$7
|$1
|155
|127
|28
|156
|Matt Wallner
|MIN
|OF
|$5
|$11
|$6
|156
|91
|65
|157
|Alejandro Kirk
|TOR
|C
|$5
|-$2
|-$7
|157
|261
|-104
|158
|Joey Ortiz
|MIL
|3B
|$5
|-$4
|-$9
|158
|293
|-135
|159
|Brandon Lowe
|TBR
|2B
|$5
|$15
|$10
|159
|61
|98
|160
|Josh Jung
|TEX
|3B
|$5
|$5
|$0
|160
|145
|15
|161
|Matt Vierling
|DET
|3BOF
|$5
|-$2
|-$6
|161
|253
|-92
|162
|Lars Nootbaar
|STL
|OF
|$5
|$4
|-$1
|162
|160
|2
|163
|Nolan Jones
|COL
|OF
|$4
|$2
|-$2
|163
|183
|-20
|164
|Garrett Mitchell
|MIL
|OF
|$4
|$6
|$2
|164
|136
|28
|165
|Christopher Morel
|TBR
|2B3B
|$4
|$5
|$1
|165
|143
|22
|166
|JJ Bleday
|ATH
|OF
|$4
|-$4
|-$8
|166
|287
|-121
|167
|Joc Pederson
|TEX
|DH
|$4
|$21
|$17
|167
|39
|128
|168
|Thairo Estrada
|COL
|2B
|$4
|$4
|-$1
|168
|169
|-1
|169
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|BOS
|SSOF
|$4
|$5
|$1
|169
|151
|18
|170
|Andrew Benintendi
|CHW
|OF
|$4
|-$7
|-$11
|170
|347
|-177
|171
|Jake Cronenworth
|SDP
|1B2B
|$4
|-$7
|-$11
|171
|345
|-174
|172
|Hunter Goodman
|COL
|COF
|$4
|$10
|$7
|172
|96
|76
|173
|Wilyer Abreu
|BOS
|OF
|$4
|$10
|$6
|173
|97
|76
|174
|Daulton Varsho
|TOR
|OF
|$4
|$2
|-$2
|174
|187
|-13
|175
|Joey Bart
|PIT
|C
|$4
|$4
|$0
|175
|166
|9
|176
|Josh Bell
|WSN
|1B
|$4
|-$3
|-$7
|176
|275
|-99
|177
|Nolan Schanuel
|LAA
|1B
|$4
|-$10
|-$13
|177
|400
|-223
|178
|Masataka Yoshida
|BOS
|DH
|$4
|$6
|$2
|178
|138
|40
|179
|Jacob Young
|WSN
|OF
|$4
|-$11
|-$14
|179
|421
|-242
|180
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|$3
|$14
|$10
|180
|69
|111
|181
|Bo Naylor
|CLE
|C
|$3
|$0
|-$3
|181
|211
|-30
|182
|Danny Jansen
|TBR
|C
|$3
|$4
|$1
|182
|154
|28
|183
|Patrick Bailey
|SFG
|C
|$3
|-$6
|-$9
|183
|326
|-143
|184
|Jordan Walker
|STL
|OF
|$3
|-$4
|-$7
|184
|285
|-101
|185
|Otto Lopez
|MIA
|2B
|$3
|-$5
|-$8
|185
|308
|-123
|186
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|PIT
|3B
|$3
|-$10
|-$13
|186
|403
|-217
|187
|Rhys Hoskins
|MIL
|1B
|$3
|$6
|$3
|187
|140
|47
|188
|Jonah Heim
|TEX
|C
|$3
|-$2
|-$4
|188
|250
|-62
|189
|Hyeseong Kim
|LAD
|2B
|$3
|-$2
|-$5
|189
|259
|-70
|190
|Trevor Larnach
|MIN
|OF
|$3
|$8
|$5
|190
|114
|76
|191
|Trevor Story
|BOS
|SS
|$2
|-$1
|-$3
|191
|230
|-39
|192
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|PIT
|2B3BSS
|$2
|-$10
|-$12
|192
|414
|-222
|193
|Luis Campusano
|SDP
|C
|$2
|$4
|$2
|193
|152
|41
|194
|Jo Adell
|LAA
|OF
|$2
|$10
|$8
|194
|99
|95
|195
|Luke Raley
|SEA
|1BOF
|$2
|$8
|$6
|195
|107
|88
|196
|Ha-Seong Kim
|TBR
|SS
|$2
|-$3
|-$5
|196
|270
|-74
|197
|Jacob Wilson
|ATH
|SS
|$2
|-$8
|-$10
|197
|378
|-181
|198
|Jeimer Candelario
|CIN
|1B3B
|$2
|$2
|$0
|198
|192
|6
|199
|Jake Fraley
|CIN
|OF
|$2
|$3
|$2
|199
|176
|23
|200
|Giancarlo Stanton
|NYY
|DH
|$1
|$14
|$13
|200
|67
|133
|201
|Miguel Amaya
|CHC
|C
|$1
|-$2
|-$3
|201
|255
|-54
|202
|Sal Frelick
|MIL
|OF
|$1
|-$7
|-$9
|202
|355
|-153
|203
|Evan Carter
|TEX
|OF
|$1
|$3
|$2
|203
|175
|28
|204
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|CIN
|1B
|$1
|$16
|$15
|204
|55
|149
|205
|Nick Gonzales
|PIT
|2B
|$1
|-$3
|-$4
|205
|280
|-75
|206
|Michael Massey
|KCR
|2B
|$1
|$1
|$0
|206
|201
|5
|207
|Travis d'Arnaud
|LAA
|C
|$1
|$6
|$5
|207
|141
|66
|208
|Jose Miranda
|MIN
|3B
|$1
|-$5
|-$6
|208
|316
|-108
|209
|Freddy Fermin
|KCR
|C
|$1
|-$2
|-$3
|209
|268
|-59
|210
|Tyler Soderstrom
|ATH
|1B
|$1
|-$1
|-$1
|210
|238
|-28
|211
|Michael Conforto
|LAD
|OF
|$0
|$6
|$6
|211
|137
|74
|212
|Kyle Higashioka
|TEX
|C
|$0
|$4
|$4
|212
|158
|54
|213
|Ryan O'Hearn
|BAL
|1BOF
|$0
|$10
|$9
|213
|101
|112
|214
|Jake Rogers
|DET
|C
|$0
|-$1
|-$1
|214
|243
|-29
|215
|Agustin Ramirez
|MIA
|C
|$0
|$4
|$4
|215
|161
|54
|216
|Nick Fortes
|MIA
|C
|$0
|-$10
|-$10
|216
|413
|-197
|217
|Elias Diaz
|SDP
|C
|$0
|-$7
|-$7
|217
|348
|-131
|218
|Endy Rodriguez
|PIT
|C
|$0
|-$1
|-$1
|218
|236
|-18
|219
|Carson Kelly
|CHC
|C
|$0
|-$4
|-$4
|219
|294
|-75
|220
|Jeff McNeil
|NYM
|2BOF
|-$1
|-$10
|-$10
|220
|412
|-192
|221
|Mitch Garver
|SEA
|C
|-$1
|-$2
|-$1
|221
|258
|-37
|222
|Tommy Pham
|PIT
|OF
|-$1
|-$9
|-$8
|222
|387
|-165
|223
|Jacob Stallings
|COL
|C
|-$1
|-$8
|-$6
|223
|361
|-138
|224
|Carlos Santana
|CLE
|1B
|-$1
|-$10
|-$8
|224
|401
|-177
|225
|Chas McCormick
|HOU
|OF
|-$1
|$1
|$3
|225
|198
|27
|226
|Christian Vazquez
|MIN
|C
|-$1
|-$9
|-$8
|226
|396
|-170
|227
|Gary Sanchez
|BAL
|C
|-$1
|$3
|$5
|227
|173
|54
|228
|Jackson Holliday
|BAL
|2B
|-$1
|-$2
|-$1
|228
|264
|-36
|229
|Austin Hays
|CIN
|OF
|-$2
|$0
|$2
|229
|213
|16
|230
|Victor Caratini
|HOU
|C
|-$2
|-$1
|$1
|230
|242
|-12
|231
|Jose Trevino
|CIN
|C
|-$2
|-$2
|$0
|231
|263
|-32
|232
|David Fry
|CLE
|C1BOF
|-$2
|$5
|$6
|232
|150
|82
|233
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|-$2
|-$5
|-$4
|233
|320
|-87
|234
|Brayan Rocchio
|CLE
|SS
|-$2
|-$16
|-$14
|234
|508
|-274
|235
|Gavin Lux
|CIN
|2B
|-$2
|$0
|$2
|235
|212
|23
|236
|Geraldo Perdomo
|ARI
|SS
|-$2
|-$11
|-$9
|236
|431
|-195
|237
|Jonny DeLuca
|TBR
|OF
|-$2
|-$8
|-$5
|237
|360
|-123
|238
|MJ Melendez
|KCR
|OF
|-$2
|-$4
|-$2
|238
|301
|-63
|239
|J.P. Crawford
|SEA
|SS
|-$2
|-$16
|-$14
|239
|514
|-275
|240
|Jonathan Aranda
|TBR
|1B
|-$2
|$7
|$9
|240
|129
|111
|241
|Edgar Quero
|CHW
|C
|-$2
|$0
|$2
|241
|222
|19
|242
|Kyle Isbel
|KCR
|OF
|-$2
|-$6
|-$4
|242
|336
|-94
|243
|Leody Taveras
|TEX
|OF
|-$2
|-$1
|$2
|243
|226
|17
|244
|Spencer Horwitz
|PIT
|1B2B
|-$2
|-$4
|-$2
|244
|300
|-56
|245
|Kyle Manzardo
|CLE
|DH
|-$2
|$1
|$3
|245
|210
|35
|246
|Dillon Dingler
|DET
|C
|-$2
|-$5
|-$2
|246
|312
|-66
|247
|Max Kepler
|PHI
|OF
|-$3
|-$3
|$0
|247
|269
|-22
|248
|Drew Romo
|COL
|C
|-$3
|-$6
|-$3
|248
|321
|-73
|249
|Kyle Teel
|CHW
|C
|-$3
|-$1
|$2
|249
|229
|20
|250
|James McCann
|C
|-$3
|-$2
|$1
|250
|262
|-12
|251
|Yasmani Grandal
|C
|-$3
|-$7
|-$4
|251
|343
|-92
|252
|Adrian Del Castillo
|ARI
|C
|-$3
|$2
|$5
|252
|189
|63
|253
|Dylan Moore
|SEA
|2B3BSSOF
|-$3
|-$3
|$0
|253
|277
|-24
|254
|Deyvison De Los Santos
|MIA
|1B
|-$4
|$1
|$4
|254
|207
|47
|255
|Pedro Pages
|STL
|C
|-$4
|-$6
|-$3
|255
|335
|-80
|256
|Korey Lee
|CHW
|C
|-$4
|-$9
|-$6
|256
|398
|-142
|257
|Jose Siri
|NYM
|OF
|-$4
|$5
|$9
|257
|146
|111
|258
|Justin Turner
|1B
|-$4
|-$5
|-$1
|258
|318
|-60
|259
|Mike Yastrzemski
|SFG
|OF
|-$4
|-$5
|-$1
|259
|319
|-60
|260
|Heston Kjerstad
|BAL
|OF
|-$4
|$4
|$8
|260
|156
|104
|261
|Andrew McCutchen
|PIT
|DH
|-$4
|-$8
|-$4
|261
|372
|-111
|262
|Tom Murphy
|SFG
|C
|-$4
|-$2
|$2
|262
|267
|-5
|263
|Victor Scott
|STL
|OF
|-$4
|-$14
|-$9
|263
|470
|-207
|264
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|-$4
|$2
|$6
|264
|188
|76
|265
|Gio Urshela
|ATH
|3B
|-$5
|-$15
|-$11
|265
|500
|-235
|266
|Jake Meyers
|HOU
|OF
|-$5
|-$8
|-$3
|266
|363
|-97
|267
|Jose Caballero
|TBR
|2B3BSS
|-$5
|-$1
|$4
|267
|237
|30
|268
|Jose Tena
|WSN
|3B
|-$5
|-$8
|-$3
|268
|365
|-97
|269
|Yoan Moncada
|LAA
|3B
|-$5
|-$11
|-$6
|269
|429
|-160
|270
|Carlos Narvaez
|BOS
|C
|-$5
|-$10
|-$5
|270
|415
|-145
|271
|Jorge Polanco
|SEA
|2B
|-$5
|-$11
|-$6
|271
|420
|-149
|272
|Starling Marte
|NYM
|OF
|-$5
|$4
|$8
|272
|170
|102
|273
|Ben Rortvedt
|TBR
|C
|-$5
|-$15
|-$10
|273
|489
|-216
|274
|Luis Torrens
|NYM
|C
|-$5
|-$6
|-$1
|274
|325
|-51
|275
|Eric Haase
|MIL
|C
|-$5
|-$2
|$4
|275
|251
|24
|276
|Orlando Arcia
|ATL
|SS
|-$5
|-$15
|-$10
|276
|497
|-221
|277
|Brooks Lee
|MIN
|SS
|-$5
|-$12
|-$7
|277
|446
|-169
|278
|LaMonte Wade
|SFG
|1B
|-$5
|-$9
|-$4
|278
|392
|-114
|279
|Drake Baldwin
|ATL
|C
|-$5
|-$4
|$2
|279
|282
|-3
|280
|Jesse Winker
|NYM
|OF
|-$6
|-$7
|-$2
|280
|353
|-73
|281
|Roman Anthony
|BOS
|OF
|-$6
|-$1
|$5
|281
|231
|50
|282
|Austin Barnes
|LAD
|C
|-$6
|-$13
|-$7
|282
|453
|-171
|283
|Ernie Clement
|TOR
|3BSS
|-$6
|-$4
|$2
|283
|292
|-9
|284
|Christian Bethancourt
|TOR
|C
|-$6
|-$1
|$5
|284
|232
|52
|285
|Matt Thaiss
|CHW
|C
|-$6
|-$13
|-$7
|285
|457
|-172
|286
|Johan Rojas
|PHI
|OF
|-$6
|-$2
|$4
|286
|257
|29
|287
|Riley Adams
|WSN
|C
|-$6
|-$8
|-$2
|287
|366
|-79
|288
|Henry Davis
|PIT
|C
|-$6
|-$4
|$2
|288
|304
|-16
|289
|Alex Jackson
|NYY
|C
|-$6
|-$7
|-$1
|289
|351
|-62
|290
|Mike Tauchman
|CHW
|OF
|-$6
|-$7
|$0
|290
|341
|-51
|291
|Lenyn Sosa
|CHW
|2B3B
|-$6
|-$14
|-$7
|291
|473
|-182
|292
|Nolan Gorman
|STL
|2B
|-$6
|$6
|$13
|292
|133
|159
|293
|Yan Gomes
|C
|-$7
|-$5
|$2
|293
|314
|-21
|294
|Andy Pages
|LAD
|OF
|-$7
|$11
|$17
|294
|95
|199
|295
|Luke Maile
|KCR
|C
|-$7
|-$15
|-$9
|295
|495
|-200
|296
|Tyler Heineman
|TOR
|C
|-$7
|-$18
|-$12
|296
|540
|-244
|297
|Drew Millas
|WSN
|C
|-$7
|-$3
|$4
|297
|273
|24
|298
|Rafael Marchan
|PHI
|C
|-$7
|-$8
|-$2
|298
|380
|-82
|299
|Liam Hicks
|MIA
|C
|-$7
|-$14
|-$7
|299
|468
|-169
|300
|Dalton Rushing
|LAD
|C
|-$7
|$1
|$8
|300
|199
|101
|301
|Jonah Bride
|MIA
|1B
|-$7
|-$14
|-$7
|301
|479
|-178
|302
|Wenceel Perez
|DET
|OF
|-$7
|-$8
|-$1
|302
|375
|-73
|303
|Kristian Campbell
|BOS
|2B
|-$7
|$7
|$14
|303
|128
|175
|304
|Josh Smith
|TEX
|3BSS
|-$7
|-$9
|-$2
|304
|384
|-80
|305
|Garrett Stubbs
|PHI
|C
|-$7
|-$15
|-$8
|305
|492
|-187
|306
|Caleb Durbin
|MIL
|2B
|-$7
|-$5
|$2
|306
|317
|-11
|307
|Josh Rojas
|CHW
|3B
|-$7
|-$14
|-$7
|307
|480
|-173
|308
|Jhonny Pereda
|ATH
|C
|-$7
|-$16
|-$8
|308
|506
|-198
|309
|Seth Brown
|ATH
|1BOF
|-$7
|-$2
|$6
|309
|249
|60
|310
|Hunter Renfroe
|KCR
|OF
|-$7
|-$6
|$1
|310
|339
|-29
|311
|Blake Sabol
|BOS
|C
|-$7
|-$1
|$6
|311
|248
|63
|312
|Jason Delay
|PIT
|C
|-$7
|-$16
|-$9
|312
|522
|-210
|313
|Austin Hedges
|CLE
|C
|-$7
|-$24
|-$16
|313
|586
|-273
|314
|Jhonkensy Noel
|CLE
|OF
|-$7
|$1
|$8
|314
|203
|111
|315
|Dairon Blanco
|KCR
|OF
|-$8
|$31
|$39
|315
|19
|296
|316
|Jose Herrera
|ARI
|C
|-$8
|-$17
|-$9
|316
|529
|-213
|317
|Chadwick Tromp
|ATL
|C
|-$8
|-$9
|-$1
|317
|388
|-71
|318
|Mickey Moniak
|LAA
|OF
|-$8
|$0
|$8
|318
|219
|99
|319
|Moises Ballesteros
|CHC
|C
|-$8
|-$1
|$6
|319
|247
|72
|320
|Mauricio Dubon
|HOU
|1B2BOF
|-$8
|-$13
|-$5
|320
|451
|-131
|321
|Miguel Vargas
|CHW
|3BOF
|-$8
|-$12
|-$4
|321
|449
|-128
|322
|Tomas Nido
|DET
|C
|-$8
|-$14
|-$6
|322
|481
|-159
|323
|Ty France
|MIN
|1B
|-$8
|-$10
|-$2
|323
|411
|-88
|324
|Curt Casali
|ATL
|C
|-$8
|-$16
|-$8
|324
|505
|-181
|325
|Jordan Beck
|COL
|OF
|-$8
|-$10
|-$2
|325
|404
|-79
|326
|Alek Thomas
|ARI
|OF
|-$8
|$0
|$8
|326
|224
|102
|327
|Jeferson Quero
|MIL
|C
|-$8
|-$1
|$8
|327
|233
|94
|328
|Omar Narvaez
|CHW
|C
|-$8
|-$19
|-$11
|328
|549
|-221
|329
|Mark Canha
|1BOF
|-$8
|-$11
|-$3
|329
|435
|-106
|330
|Wilmer Flores
|SFG
|1B
|-$8
|-$8
|$1
|330
|362
|-32
|331
|Martin Maldonado
|SDP
|C
|-$9
|-$15
|-$6
|331
|488
|-157
|332
|Logan Driscoll
|TBR
|C
|-$9
|-$9
|-$1
|332
|395
|-63
|333
|Austin Wynns
|CIN
|C
|-$9
|-$7
|$2
|333
|344
|-11
|334
|Brendan Rodgers
|2B
|-$9
|-$8
|$0
|334
|383
|-49
|335
|Kyle McCann
|ATH
|C
|-$9
|-$13
|-$5
|335
|462
|-127
|336
|Harrison Bader
|MIN
|OF
|-$9
|$0
|$9
|336
|216
|120
|337
|Sam Huff
|SFG
|C
|-$9
|-$9
|$0
|337
|389
|-52
|338
|Seby Zavala
|BOS
|C
|-$9
|-$16
|-$8
|338
|513
|-175
|339
|Jair Camargo
|MIN
|C
|-$9
|-$9
|$0
|339
|385
|-46
|340
|Brett Sullivan
|SDP
|C
|-$9
|-$8
|$1
|340
|369
|-29
|341
|Rene Pinto
|ARI
|C
|-$9
|$1
|$9
|341
|209
|132
|342
|Max Stassi
|SFG
|C
|-$9
|-$14
|-$5
|342
|471
|-129
|343
|Reese McGuire
|CHC
|C
|-$9
|-$20
|-$12
|343
|552
|-209
|344
|Tyler Black
|MIL
|DH
|-$9
|-$4
|$5
|344
|295
|49
|345
|Kris Bryant
|COL
|DH
|-$9
|-$13
|-$4
|345
|452
|-107
|346
|Cesar Salazar
|HOU
|C
|-$9
|-$16
|-$7
|346
|519
|-173
|347
|Tucker Barnhart
|TEX
|C
|-$9
|-$23
|-$14
|347
|580
|-233
|348
|Tyrone Taylor
|NYM
|OF
|-$9
|$2
|$11
|348
|193
|155
|349
|Miguel Andujar
|ATH
|OF
|-$9
|-$7
|$2
|349
|349
|0
|350
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|NYY
|3B
|-$9
|-$7
|$2
|350
|357
|-7
|351
|Jordan Lawlar
|ARI
|SS
|-$9
|$3
|$12
|351
|182
|169
|352
|Pavin Smith
|ARI
|OF
|-$9
|$4
|$13
|352
|157
|195
|353
|Whit Merrifield
|2BOF
|-$9
|-$8
|$1
|353
|382
|-29
|354
|Richie Palacios
|TBR
|2BOF
|-$9
|-$10
|-$1
|354
|409
|-55
|355
|Blake Perkins
|MIL
|OF
|-$10
|-$10
|$0
|355
|408
|-53
|356
|Ramon Urias
|BAL
|3B
|-$10
|-$1
|$9
|356
|246
|110
|357
|Randal Grichuk
|ARI
|OF
|-$10
|$8
|$18
|357
|110
|247
|358
|Will Wagner
|TOR
|2B
|-$10
|-$10
|$0
|358
|407
|-49
|359
|Will Brennan
|CLE
|OF
|-$10
|-$8
|$2
|359
|379
|-20
|360
|Jason Heyward
|SDP
|OF
|-$10
|-$4
|$7
|360
|284
|76
|361
|Edouard Julien
|MIN
|2B
|-$10
|-$12
|-$1
|361
|440
|-79
|362
|Manuel Margot
|OF
|-$11
|-$6
|$4
|362
|337
|25
|363
|Ramon Laureano
|BAL
|OF
|-$11
|$1
|$11
|363
|206
|157
|364
|Thomas Saggese
|STL
|2B
|-$11
|-$6
|$5
|364
|332
|32
|365
|Jose Iglesias
|2B3B
|-$11
|-$12
|-$1
|365
|447
|-82
|366
|Kyle Stowers
|MIA
|OF
|-$11
|-$15
|-$4
|366
|499
|-133
|367
|Donovan Solano
|SEA
|1B3B
|-$11
|-$21
|-$10
|367
|557
|-190
|368
|Javier Baez
|DET
|SS
|-$11
|-$12
|-$1
|368
|445
|-77
|369
|Derek Hill
|MIA
|OF
|-$11
|-$8
|$3
|369
|364
|5
|370
|Tirso Ornelas
|SDP
|OF
|-$11
|-$16
|-$5
|370
|510
|-140
|371
|Jarred Kelenic
|ATL
|OF
|-$11
|$1
|$12
|371
|202
|169
|372
|Rob Refsnyder
|BOS
|OF
|-$12
|$2
|$14
|372
|185
|187
|373
|Eloy Jimenez
|TBR
|DH
|-$12
|-$3
|$9
|373
|271
|102
|374
|Bryan De La Cruz
|ATL
|OF
|-$12
|-$1
|$11
|374
|240
|134
|375
|Sam Hilliard
|COL
|OF
|-$12
|$4
|$16
|375
|164
|211
|376
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|-$12
|-$15
|-$3
|376
|491
|-115
|377
|Stuart Fairchild
|CIN
|OF
|-$12
|$3
|$15
|377
|179
|198
|378
|Amed Rosario
|WSN
|2BOF
|-$12
|-$7
|$5
|378
|356
|22
|379
|DJ LeMahieu
|NYY
|1B3B
|-$12
|-$21
|-$9
|379
|569
|-190
|380
|Kyle Farmer
|COL
|2B3B
|-$12
|-$6
|$6
|380
|333
|47
|381
|David Peralta
|OF
|-$12
|-$13
|-$1
|381
|466
|-85
|382
|Esteury Ruiz
|ATH
|OF
|-$13
|$10
|$22
|382
|98
|284
|383
|Eguy Rosario
|SDP
|3B
|-$13
|-$8
|$4
|383
|376
|7
|384
|Nick Yorke
|PIT
|2B
|-$13
|-$5
|$8
|384
|307
|77
|385
|Chris Taylor
|LAD
|2B3BOF
|-$13
|-$8
|$4
|385
|381
|4
|386
|Connor Joe
|SDP
|1BOF
|-$13
|-$15
|-$2
|386
|485
|-99
|387
|Jace Jung
|DET
|3B
|-$13
|-$19
|-$6
|387
|550
|-163
|388
|Colson Montgomery
|CHW
|SS
|-$13
|-$27
|-$14
|388
|603
|-215
|389
|Dane Myers
|MIA
|OF
|-$13
|-$3
|$10
|389
|276
|113
|390
|Ryan Bliss
|SEA
|2B
|-$13
|-$5
|$8
|390
|313
|77
|391
|Spencer Torkelson
|DET
|1B
|-$13
|-$6
|$8
|391
|328
|63
|392
|Enrique Hernandez
|LAD
|3BOF
|-$13
|-$12
|$2
|392
|441
|-49
|393
|David Hamilton
|BOS
|2BSS
|-$13
|$3
|$17
|393
|171
|222
|394
|Juan Brito
|CLE
|2B
|-$13
|-$16
|-$3
|394
|515
|-121
|395
|Santiago Espinal
|CIN
|2B3B
|-$14
|-$11
|$2
|395
|434
|-39
|396
|Christian Moore
|LAA
|2B
|-$14
|$3
|$17
|396
|178
|218
|397
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|-$14
|-$6
|$8
|397
|323
|74
|398
|Trey Sweeney
|DET
|SS
|-$14
|-$14
|$0
|398
|482
|-84
|399
|Ezequiel Duran
|TEX
|3BOF
|-$14
|-$8
|$7
|399
|358
|41
|400
|Jon Berti
|CHC
|3B
|-$14
|-$8
|$6
|400
|373
|27
|401
|Noelvi Marte
|CIN
|3B
|-$14
|-$4
|$10
|401
|299
|102
|402
|Jared Triolo
|PIT
|2B3B
|-$14
|-$15
|$0
|402
|487
|-85
|403
|Jerar Encarnacion
|SFG
|OF
|-$15
|$0
|$14
|403
|221
|182
|404
|Brandon Drury
|CHW
|2B
|-$15
|-$13
|$1
|404
|463
|-59
|405
|Griffin Conine
|MIA
|OF
|-$15
|-$19
|-$4
|405
|543
|-138
|406
|Paul DeJong
|WSN
|3BSS
|-$15
|-$13
|$2
|406
|454
|-48
|407
|Alex Call
|WSN
|OF
|-$15
|-$12
|$3
|407
|437
|-30
|408
|Austin Slater
|CHW
|OF
|-$15
|-$11
|$4
|408
|419
|-11
|409
|Will Benson
|CIN
|OF
|-$15
|-$1
|$14
|409
|235
|174
|410
|Zach McKinstry
|DET
|3BSSOF
|-$15
|-$17
|-$2
|410
|527
|-117
|411
|Mitch Haniger
|SEA
|OF
|-$15
|-$22
|-$7
|411
|572
|-161
|412
|Jacob Melton
|HOU
|OF
|-$15
|-$9
|$6
|412
|397
|15
|413
|Oliver Dunn
|MIL
|3B
|-$15
|-$15
|$0
|413
|490
|-77
|414
|Miguel Rojas
|LAD
|SS
|-$15
|-$12
|$3
|414
|448
|-34
|415
|Kevin Newman
|LAA
|2BSS
|-$16
|-$21
|-$5
|415
|554
|-139
|416
|Adam Frazier
|PIT
|2BOF
|-$16
|-$21
|-$5
|416
|564
|-148
|417
|Brooks Baldwin
|CHW
|2B
|-$16
|-$15
|$0
|417
|498
|-81
|418
|Oswald Peraza
|NYY
|3B
|-$16
|-$10
|$6
|418
|405
|13
|419
|Luisangel Acuna
|NYM
|SS
|-$16
|-$6
|$9
|419
|338
|81
|420
|Davis Schneider
|TOR
|2BOF
|-$16
|-$7
|$8
|420
|354
|66
|421
|Edmundo Sosa
|PHI
|2B3BSS
|-$16
|-$3
|$13
|421
|274
|147
|422
|Austin Martin
|MIN
|OF
|-$16
|-$14
|$2
|422
|478
|-56
|423
|Chase Meidroth
|CHW
|OF
|-$16
|-$18
|-$1
|423
|538
|-115
|424
|Chase DeLauter
|CLE
|OF
|-$16
|-$2
|$14
|424
|260
|164
|425
|Romy Gonzalez
|BOS
|1B2BSS
|-$16
|$7
|$24
|425
|124
|301
|426
|Adam Duvall
|OF
|-$17
|-$9
|$7
|426
|394
|32
|427
|Eddie Rosario
|LAD
|OF
|-$17
|-$10
|$6
|427
|410
|17
|428
|Joshua Palacios
|PIT
|OF
|-$17
|-$8
|$8
|428
|374
|54
|429
|Trent Grisham
|NYY
|OF
|-$17
|-$8
|$9
|429
|359
|70
|430
|Kevin Pillar
|OF
|-$17
|-$1
|$16
|430
|239
|191
|431
|Billy Cook
|PIT
|OF
|-$17
|-$11
|$6
|431
|422
|9
|432
|Javier Sanoja
|MIA
|OF
|-$17
|-$13
|$3
|432
|464
|-32
|433
|Andy Ibanez
|DET
|2B
|-$17
|-$14
|$3
|433
|477
|-44
|434
|Jorge Mateo
|BAL
|2B
|-$17
|$4
|$21
|434
|162
|272
|435
|Carson Williams
|TBR
|SS
|-$17
|$1
|$19
|435
|197
|238
|436
|Michael Taylor
|CHW
|OF
|-$17
|-$14
|$3
|436
|476
|-40
|437
|Tyler Freeman
|CLE
|OF
|-$17
|-$4
|$13
|437
|297
|140
|438
|Luis Matos
|SFG
|OF
|-$17
|-$11
|$6
|438
|426
|12
|439
|Michael Siani
|STL
|OF
|-$17
|-$26
|-$8
|439
|594
|-155
|440
|Taylor Trammell
|HOU
|OF
|-$17
|-$11
|$6
|440
|427
|13
|441
|Vaughn Grissom
|BOS
|2B
|-$17
|-$4
|$13
|441
|303
|138
|442
|Taylor Walls
|TBR
|SS
|-$18
|-$21
|-$3
|442
|563
|-121
|443
|Sean Bouchard
|COL
|OF
|-$18
|-$2
|$15
|443
|266
|177
|444
|Angel Martinez
|CLE
|OF
|-$18
|-$16
|$2
|444
|511
|-67
|445
|Nelson Velazquez
|KCR
|OF
|-$18
|$2
|$20
|445
|190
|255
|446
|Matt Mervis
|MIA
|DH
|-$18
|-$21
|-$4
|446
|568
|-122
|447
|Colby Thomas
|ATH
|OF
|-$18
|-$7
|$11
|447
|350
|97
|448
|Ben Gamel
|HOU
|OF
|-$18
|-$17
|$1
|448
|533
|-85
|449
|Coby Mayo
|BAL
|3B
|-$18
|-$5
|$14
|449
|306
|143
|450
|Garrett Hampson
|ARI
|2BOF
|-$18
|-$25
|-$6
|450
|590
|-140
|451
|Jake Mangum
|TBR
|OF
|-$18
|-$17
|$1
|451
|537
|-86
|452
|Gabriel Arias
|CLE
|3B
|-$18
|-$13
|$6
|452
|455
|-3
|453
|Brady House
|WSN
|3B
|-$19
|-$16
|$2
|453
|518
|-65
|454
|Jack Suwinski
|PIT
|OF
|-$19
|-$3
|$15
|454
|279
|175
|455
|Orelvis Martinez
|TOR
|2B
|-$19
|-$8
|$11
|455
|370
|85
|456
|Anthony Rendon
|LAA
|3B
|-$19
|-$19
|$0
|456
|545
|-89
|457
|Joey Gallo
|CHW
|1B
|-$19
|-$12
|$7
|457
|442
|15
|458
|Max Schuemann
|ATH
|3BSS
|-$19
|-$22
|-$4
|458
|575
|-117
|459
|Addison Barger
|TOR
|3BOF
|-$19
|-$11
|$8
|459
|418
|41
|460
|Travis Jankowski
|OF
|-$19
|-$24
|-$5
|460
|589
|-129
|461
|Robbie Grossman
|OF
|-$19
|-$21
|-$1
|461
|555
|-94
|462
|Jose Abreu
|1B
|-$19
|-$13
|$6
|462
|459
|3
|463
|Eric Wagaman
|MIA
|3B
|-$20
|-$11
|$9
|463
|424
|39
|464
|Andruw Monasterio
|MIL
|2B3B
|-$20
|-$15
|$4
|464
|494
|-30
|465
|Ildemaro Vargas
|ARI
|2B3B
|-$20
|-$31
|-$11
|465
|612
|-147
|466
|Brett Wisely
|SFG
|2BSS
|-$20
|-$19
|$1
|466
|544
|-78
|467
|Grant McCray
|SFG
|OF
|-$20
|-$13
|$6
|467
|465
|2
|468
|Blaze Alexander
|ARI
|SS
|-$20
|-$18
|$1
|468
|541
|-73
|469
|Darell Hernaiz
|ATH
|3B
|-$20
|-$21
|-$1
|469
|560
|-91
|470
|Tyler Wade
|SDP
|3BOF
|-$20
|-$21
|-$1
|470
|566
|-96
|471
|Jake Bauers
|MIL
|1B
|-$20
|-$7
|$13
|471
|342
|129
|472
|Brandon Lockridge
|SDP
|OF
|-$20
|-$10
|$9
|472
|417
|55
|473
|Juan Yepez
|WSN
|1B
|-$20
|-$7
|$13
|473
|340
|133
|474
|Oscar Colas
|CHW
|OF
|-$20
|-$22
|-$2
|474
|571
|-97
|475
|Cole Young
|SEA
|SS
|-$20
|-$21
|-$1
|475
|561
|-86
|476
|Brett Baty
|NYM
|3B
|-$20
|-$14
|$6
|476
|475
|1
|477
|Alexander Canario
|CHC
|OF
|-$20
|-$8
|$12
|477
|371
|106
|478
|Weston Wilson
|PHI
|OF
|-$20
|-$1
|$20
|478
|227
|251
|479
|James Outman
|LAD
|OF
|-$20
|-$2
|$18
|479
|265
|214
|480
|Nick Gordon
|BAL
|OF
|-$20
|-$16
|$5
|480
|509
|-29
|481
|Daniel Schneemann
|CLE
|SSOF
|-$21
|-$22
|-$1
|481
|570
|-89
|482
|Joey Loperfido
|TOR
|OF
|-$21
|-$15
|$6
|482
|486
|-4
|483
|Dylan Carlson
|BAL
|OF
|-$21
|-$16
|$5
|483
|520
|-37
|484
|Ronny Mauricio
|NYM
|2B
|-$21
|-$2
|$19
|484
|254
|230
|485
|Dominic Canzone
|SEA
|OF
|-$21
|-$6
|$15
|485
|334
|151
|486
|Yuli Gurriel
|SDP
|1B
|-$21
|-$21
|$0
|486
|556
|-70
|487
|J.D. Davis
|LAA
|1B
|-$21
|-$15
|$6
|487
|493
|-6
|488
|Graham Pauley
|MIA
|3B
|-$21
|-$16
|$5
|488
|521
|-33
|489
|Justyn-Henry Malloy
|DET
|OF
|-$21
|-$17
|$4
|489
|526
|-37
|490
|Nick Allen
|ATL
|SS
|-$21
|-$24
|-$3
|490
|588
|-98
|491
|Drew Waters
|KCR
|OF
|-$21
|-$7
|$14
|491
|352
|139
|492
|Nathan Lukes
|TOR
|OF
|-$21
|-$11
|$10
|492
|428
|64
|493
|Gage Workman
|CHC
|SS
|-$21
|-$12
|$9
|493
|450
|43
|494
|Bryan Ramos
|CHW
|3B
|-$21
|-$15
|$7
|494
|484
|10
|495
|Nick Senzel
|CHW
|3B
|-$21
|-$17
|$4
|495
|528
|-33
|496
|Chandler Simpson
|TBR
|OF
|-$21
|$4
|$26
|496
|155
|341
|497
|Andres Chaparro
|WSN
|DH
|-$21
|-$6
|$16
|497
|324
|173
|498
|Enmanuel Valdez
|PIT
|2B
|-$21
|-$13
|$9
|498
|456
|42
|499
|Nick Loftin
|KCR
|2B
|-$21
|-$20
|$1
|499
|553
|-54
|500
|Travis Bazzana
|CLE
|OF
|-$21
|-$23
|-$2
|500
|584
|-84
|501
|Corey Julks
|CHW
|OF
|-$21
|-$14
|$8
|501
|472
|29
|502
|Luis Urias
|ATH
|3B
|-$22
|-$17
|$5
|502
|525
|-23
|503
|Jon Singleton
|HOU
|1B
|-$22
|-$18
|$4
|503
|539
|-36
|504
|Joey Wiemer
|KCR
|OF
|-$22
|-$24
|-$2
|504
|587
|-83
|505
|Ji Hwan Bae
|PIT
|OF
|-$22
|-$5
|$17
|505
|309
|196
|506
|Gavin Sheets
|SDP
|1BOF
|-$22
|-$17
|$5
|506
|531
|-25
|507
|Jared Serna
|MIA
|2B
|-$22
|-$16
|$6
|507
|517
|-10
|508
|Myles Straw
|TOR
|OF
|-$22
|-$25
|-$3
|508
|591
|-83
|509
|Vidal Brujan
|CHC
|2BSSOF
|-$22
|-$22
|$0
|509
|574
|-65
|510
|Shay Whitcomb
|HOU
|3B
|-$22
|-$6
|$16
|510
|327
|183
|511
|Leo Jimenez
|TOR
|2BSS
|-$22
|-$13
|$9
|511
|460
|51
|512
|Nick Madrigal
|NYM
|3B
|-$22
|-$23
|$0
|512
|577
|-65
|513
|Pedro Leon
|HOU
|OF
|-$22
|-$12
|$11
|513
|439
|74
|514
|Daz Cameron
|BAL
|OF
|-$22
|-$12
|$10
|514
|444
|70
|515
|Zach Dezenzo
|HOU
|1B
|-$22
|-$5
|$17
|515
|315
|200
|516
|Tyler Locklear
|SEA
|1B
|-$22
|-$17
|$5
|516
|530
|-14
|517
|Matt Carpenter
|DH
|-$22
|-$21
|$2
|517
|562
|-45
|518
|Tim Anderson
|LAA
|SS
|-$23
|-$29
|-$6
|518
|608
|-90
|519
|Bryce Eldridge
|SFG
|OF
|-$23
|-$11
|$12
|519
|423
|96
|520
|Casey Schmitt
|SFG
|2B
|-$23
|-$9
|$13
|520
|399
|121
|521
|Harold Ramirez
|OF
|-$23
|-$10
|$13
|521
|402
|119
|522
|Trey Lipscomb
|WSN
|3B
|-$23
|-$27
|-$4
|522
|601
|-79
|523
|Luken Baker
|STL
|DH
|-$23
|-$8
|$15
|523
|367
|156
|524
|Aledmys Diaz
|SS
|-$23
|-$26
|-$3
|524
|597
|-73
|525
|Abraham Toro
|BOS
|3B
|-$23
|-$13
|$9
|525
|467
|58
|526
|Ben Rice
|NYY
|1B
|-$23
|$4
|$27
|526
|163
|363
|527
|Greg Jones
|COL
|OF
|-$23
|-$6
|$17
|527
|322
|205
|528
|DaShawn Keirsey
|MIN
|OF
|-$23
|-$16
|$7
|528
|516
|12
|529
|Daniel Vogelbach
|DH
|-$23
|-$5
|$18
|529
|311
|218
|530
|Cavan Biggio
|KCR
|2B
|-$23
|-$23
|$0
|530
|581
|-51
|531
|Dominic Fletcher
|CHW
|OF
|-$23
|-$33
|-$10
|531
|617
|-86
|532
|Marco Luciano
|SFG
|2BSS
|-$23
|-$26
|-$3
|532
|600
|-68
|533
|Matt Duffy
|3B
|-$23
|-$34
|-$11
|533
|618
|-85
|534
|Max Muncy
|LAD
|3B
|-$23
|-$25
|-$1
|534
|592
|-58
|535
|Scott Kingery
|LAA
|SS
|-$23
|-$21
|$2
|535
|565
|-30
|536
|Luis Guillorme
|HOU
|2B
|-$24
|-$39
|-$15
|536
|624
|-88
|537
|Johnathan Rodriguez
|CLE
|SS
|-$24
|-$6
|$18
|537
|330
|207
|538
|Luke Keaschall
|MIN
|OF
|-$24
|-$4
|$20
|538
|286
|252
|539
|Joey Wendle
|2B
|-$24
|-$25
|-$1
|539
|593
|-54
|540
|Leo Rivas
|SEA
|SS
|-$24
|-$27
|-$3
|540
|602
|-62
|541
|Miguel Sano
|3B
|-$24
|-$9
|$15
|541
|391
|150
|542
|Emmanuel Rivera
|BAL
|1B3B
|-$24
|-$16
|$8
|542
|507
|35
|543
|Zac Veen
|COL
|OF
|-$24
|-$5
|$19
|543
|305
|238
|544
|Aaron Schunk
|COL
|2B
|-$24
|-$19
|$5
|544
|548
|-4
|545
|DJ Stewart
|PIT
|OF
|-$24
|-$9
|$15
|545
|390
|155
|546
|Rece Hinds
|CIN
|OF
|-$24
|-$8
|$16
|546
|368
|178
|547
|Jakob Marsee
|MIA
|OF
|-$24
|-$21
|$3
|547
|567
|-20
|548
|Marcelo Mayer
|BOS
|SS
|-$24
|-$4
|$20
|548
|283
|265
|549
|Owen Caissie
|CHC
|OF
|-$24
|-$15
|$9
|549
|496
|53
|550
|Luke Williams
|ATL
|2B
|-$24
|-$10
|$14
|550
|416
|134
|551
|Cal Stevenson
|PHI
|OF
|-$24
|-$11
|$13
|551
|430
|121
|552
|Isaac Collins
|MIL
|OF
|-$24
|-$16
|$8
|552
|503
|49
|553
|Kody Clemens
|PHI
|1B
|-$24
|-$4
|$20
|553
|290
|263
|554
|Danny Mendick
|CHW
|OF
|-$24
|-$26
|-$2
|554
|595
|-41
|555
|Stone Garrett
|WSN
|DH
|-$24
|-$3
|$21
|555
|272
|283
|556
|Nacho Alvarez
|ATL
|2B
|-$24
|-$13
|$11
|556
|461
|95
|557
|Alan Roden
|TOR
|OF
|-$24
|-$7
|$17
|557
|346
|211
|558
|Nick Pratto
|KCR
|1B
|-$24
|-$22
|$2
|558
|576
|-18
|559
|Liover Peguero
|PIT
|SS
|-$24
|-$14
|$10
|559
|474
|85
|560
|Nicky Lopez
|CHC
|2BSS
|-$24
|-$36
|-$11
|560
|620
|-60
|561
|Adael Amador
|COL
|2B
|-$24
|-$11
|$13
|561
|432
|129
|562
|Denzel Clarke
|ATH
|OF
|-$24
|-$17
|$7
|562
|534
|28
|563
|Nick Kurtz
|ATH
|1B
|-$24
|-$16
|$9
|563
|501
|62
|564
|Curtis Mead
|TBR
|2B
|-$24
|-$15
|$10
|564
|483
|81
|565
|Jac Caglianone
|KCR
|OF
|-$24
|-$22
|$2
|565
|573
|-8
|566
|Jose Fermin
|STL
|3B
|-$24
|-$16
|$8
|566
|512
|54
|567
|Jonatan Clase
|TOR
|OF
|-$24
|-$6
|$18
|567
|329
|238
|568
|Tim Tawa
|ARI
|2B
|-$24
|-$11
|$13
|568
|425
|143
|569
|Nasim Nunez
|WSN
|SS
|-$24
|-$21
|$4
|569
|558
|11
|570
|Michael Helman
|STL
|OF
|-$24
|-$16
|$9
|570
|502
|68
|571
|Oscar Gonzalez
|SDP
|OF
|-$24
|-$5
|$20
|571
|310
|261
|572
|Payton Eeles
|MIN
|OF
|-$25
|-$10
|$15
|572
|406
|166
|573
|Everson Pereira
|NYY
|OF
|-$25
|-$3
|$21
|573
|278
|295
|574
|Jorge Barrosa
|ARI
|OF
|-$25
|-$12
|$13
|574
|436
|138
|575
|Kameron Misner
|TBR
|OF
|-$25
|-$26
|-$2
|575
|596
|-21
|576
|Jonathon Long
|CHC
|OF
|-$25
|-$4
|$21
|576
|296
|280
|577
|Miles Mastrobuoni
|SEA
|3B
|-$25
|-$29
|-$4
|577
|607
|-30
|578
|Brett Harris
|ATH
|3B
|-$25
|-$26
|-$1
|578
|598
|-20
|579
|Austin Shenton
|SEA
|3B
|-$25
|-$23
|$2
|579
|582
|-3
|580
|Emmanuel Rodriguez
|MIN
|OF
|-$25
|-$4
|$21
|580
|289
|291
|581
|Tim Elko
|CHW
|1B
|-$25
|-$16
|$9
|581
|504
|77
|582
|Keston Hiura
|COL
|OF
|-$25
|$8
|$33
|582
|112
|470
|583
|Alika Williams
|PIT
|2B
|-$25
|-$33
|-$8
|583
|615
|-32
|584
|Cooper Bowman
|CIN
|2B
|-$25
|-$13
|$12
|584
|458
|126
|585
|Max Acosta
|MIA
|OF
|-$25
|-$11
|$14
|585
|433
|152
|586
|Garrett Cooper
|ATL
|1B
|-$25
|-$6
|$19
|586
|331
|255
|587
|Dustin Harris
|TEX
|DH
|-$25
|-$12
|$13
|587
|443
|144
|588
|Victor Mesa
|MIA
|OF
|-$25
|-$23
|$2
|588
|579
|9
|589
|Nick Ahmed
|TEX
|SS
|-$25
|-$23
|$2
|589
|578
|11
|590
|Elehuris Montero
|OF
|-$25
|-$4
|$21
|590
|298
|292
|591
|Kevin Alcantara
|CHC
|OF
|-$25
|-$9
|$16
|591
|386
|205
|592
|Blake Dunn
|CIN
|SS
|-$25
|-$8
|$17
|592
|377
|215
|593
|Brock Wilken
|MIL
|3B
|-$25
|-$30
|-$5
|593
|609
|-16
|594
|Gustavo Campero
|LAA
|OF
|-$25
|$1
|$26
|594
|208
|386
|595
|Wade Meckler
|SFG
|OF
|-$25
|-$12
|$14
|595
|438
|157
|596
|Bobby Dalbec
|CHW
|1B
|-$25
|-$17
|$8
|596
|532
|64
|597
|Nick Maton
|CHW
|3B
|-$25
|-$21
|$4
|597
|559
|38
|598
|Eli White
|ATL
|OF
|-$25
|-$4
|$21
|598
|291
|307
|599
|Kyren Paris
|LAA
|2B
|-$25
|-$29
|-$3
|599
|605
|-6
|600
|Tyler Gentry
|KCR
|OF
|-$25
|-$19
|$6
|600
|546
|54
|601
|David Hensley
|DET
|OF
|-$25
|-$32
|-$7
|601
|614
|-13
|602
|Edward Olivares
|OF
|-$25
|-$4
|$21
|602
|288
|314
|603
|Darren Baker
|WSN
|2B
|-$25
|-$29
|-$3
|603
|606
|-3
|604
|Robert Hassell
|WSN
|OF
|-$25
|-$30
|-$5
|604
|610
|-6
|605
|Akil Baddoo
|DET
|OF
|-$25
|-$17
|$9
|605
|523
|82
|606
|Jacob Hurtubise
|CIN
|SS
|-$25
|-$17
|$8
|606
|535
|71
|607
|Niko Kavadas
|LAA
|DH
|-$25
|-$9
|$16
|607
|393
|214
|608
|Mickey Gasper
|MIN
|2B
|-$26
|-$17
|$9
|608
|524
|84
|609
|Bryce Johnson
|PIT
|OF
|-$26
|-$33
|-$8
|609
|616
|-7
|610
|Michael Stefanic
|TOR
|2B
|-$26
|-$38
|-$12
|610
|622
|-12
|611
|Zach DeLoach
|CHW
|OF
|-$26
|-$20
|$6
|611
|551
|60
|612
|Nick Sogard
|BOS
|2B
|-$26
|-$14
|$12
|612
|469
|143
|613
|Grae Kessinger
|ARI
|3B
|-$26
|-$31
|-$5
|613
|611
|2
|614
|Mike Brosseau
|SDP
|3B
|-$26
|-$23
|$3
|614
|583
|31
|615
|Ryan Noda
|LAA
|1B
|-$26
|-$17
|$9
|615
|536
|79
|616
|Bligh Madris
|DET
|1B
|-$26
|-$28
|-$2
|616
|604
|12
|617
|Petey Halpin
|CLE
|OF
|-$26
|-$18
|$7
|617
|542
|75
|618
|Zach Remillard
|OF
|-$26
|-$38
|-$12
|618
|621
|-3
|619
|David Villar
|SFG
|1B
|-$26
|-$23
|$3
|619
|585
|34
|620
|J.C. Escarra
|NYY
|1B
|-$26
|-$31
|-$5
|620
|613
|7
|621
|Jorbit Vivas
|NYY
|2B
|-$26
|-$26
|$0
|621
|599
|22
|622
|Luis De Los Santos
|NYM
|3B
|-$26
|-$36
|-$9
|622
|619
|3
|623
|CJ Alexander
|ATH
|3B
|-$26
|-$19
|$7
|623
|547
|76
|624
|Ryan Kreidler
|DET
|SS
|-$26
|-$38
|-$12
|624
|623
|1
|625
|Brian Serven
|DET
|OF
|-$27
|-$50
|-$23
|625
|625
|0
The elegance of this sort of presentation is everyone is free to take away whatever they want, in context to their approach and drafting philosophy. Here are some of my observations.
Aaron Judge is still considered an injury risk. With normalized playing time, he's second behind Shohei Ohtani, and I personally feel the crowd is far too optimistic about Ohtani's playing time and production. As can be witnessed on the latest RotoWire Top 300 Roundtable, Judge is my No. 1 overall player.
Several first and second-round batters are especially dependent on playing time, and thus carry added risk. There is a reason the crowd is assigning them a hefty workload, but even so, Elly De La Cruz, Corbin Carroll, Julio Rodriguez, Francisco Lindor, Jackson Chourio, and to a lesser extent Vladimir Guerrero and Jose Ramirez are not only highly skilled, but they're also upper echelon accumulators. This does not mean you should avoid them, but it does add early risk to a team build, perhaps making it advisable to limit taking chances later.
Keying on my favorite use of the ATC 600, here are the late round and reserve batters I am targeting with the hope they gather more playing time. Call them sleepers if you are so inclined. Inclusion in this group is more than the difference in earnings or rankings. There must be a plausible pathway to more playing time, and it doesn't hurt if I'm ahead of the field in terms of skills.
The first group are slated to serve on the less busy side of a platoon, but could play more: Jerar Encarnacion, Jhonkensy Noel, Coby Mayo and Eloy Jimenez. A couple are on the strong side of a platoon but could earn more chances against southpaw pitching: Kerry Carpenter and Ryan O'Hearn. The final set are in a logjam, but if they emerge with the job, they can take advantage: Nolan Gorman, Sean Bouchard, Andy Pages, Jordan Lawlar, David Hamilton and Vaughn Grissom.
Next time: The ATC 200 for starting pitchers and ATC 60 for relievers.