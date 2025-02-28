Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Floro headshot

Dylan Floro News: Not ready to face hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 6:26pm

Manager Mark Kotsay said Friday that Floro doesn't feel like he's ready to face hitters yet, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Floro being behind schedule in camp doesn't seem to stem from any injury. Instead, it's likely a consequence of not signing a minor-league deal with the A's until last week. The 34-year-old righty will continue to throw bullpens for the time being, and there's no telling how far away he is from getting into some Cactus League games.

Dylan Floro
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now