Dylan Floro News: Not ready to face hitters

Manager Mark Kotsay said Friday that Floro doesn't feel like he's ready to face hitters yet, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Floro being behind schedule in camp doesn't seem to stem from any injury. Instead, it's likely a consequence of not signing a minor-league deal with the A's until last week. The 34-year-old righty will continue to throw bullpens for the time being, and there's no telling how far away he is from getting into some Cactus League games.