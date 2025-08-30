Rodriguez wasn't exactly stingy in this performance, but he was effective enough to avoid letting the high number of walks burn him. The southpaw carried a 22:17 K:BB over 32.1 innings across his six starts in August while allowing 17 runs, though he was able to sprinkle in a couple of quality starts in that span. Rodriguez has a 5.40 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 120:51 K:BB through 125 innings over 24 starts this season. He's projected to face one of his former teams, the Red Sox, in a home start for his next outing.