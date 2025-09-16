Rodriguez had logged three straight wins and quality starts before this poor showing. The Giants rallied for four runs in the first inning, and Wilmer Flores added a solo shot in the third, but the Diamondbacks had the game tied in the fifth to make it a no-decision for Rodriguez. The southpaw's recent improvements have partially made up for an up-and-down season -- he's posted a 5.12 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 132:56 K:BB through 142.1 innings over 27 starts. He's lined up to make his next start at home versus the Dodgers.