Edwin Diaz headshot

Edwin Diaz News: Notches 21st save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Diaz struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to record his 21st save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Angels.

He did hit two batters with pitches, one in the eighth inning and one in the ninth, but Diaz immediately struck out the next hitter each time. The Mets closer hasn't given up a run since June 2, tossing 15 consecutive scoreless innings with a 22:3 K:BB while converting eight of nine save chances during that span.

Edwin Diaz
New York Mets
