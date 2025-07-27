Edwin Diaz News: Secures 22nd save

Diaz picked up the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Giants. He allowed one hit and no walks across a scoreless inning. He struck out one.

The closer gave up a one-out double to Jung Hoo Lee but bounced back to retire Mike Yastrzemski and Patrick Bailey, locking down his 22nd save of the season. Diaz's numbers in 2025 are beginning to resemble his monstrous 2022 campaign, when he posted a 1.31 ERA and 0.84 WHIP over 62 regular-season innings with 32 saves. This season, the right-hander holds a 1.51 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 41.2 innings. While his fastball velocity is down slightly to a career-low 97.0 MPH (compared to 97.5 MPH in 2024), the small dip hasn't impacted his dominance on the mound.