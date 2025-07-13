Emilio Pagan News: Locks down 20th save

Pagan picked up the save Sunday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning to close out the 4-2 win over the Rockies.

Pagan made quick work of Colorado's lineup, needing only 14 pitches to retire the side in order, locking down his 20th save of the season. The veteran right-hander has now converted 20 of 23 save chances and has been great lately, allowing only two earned runs over his last 15 appearances. Pagan continues to provide stability for Cincinnati while keeping his role as the team's preferred closer firmly intact.