Emilio Pagan News: Notches save Sunday

Pagan struck out one batter in a perfect inning and earned a save against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Pagan threw 10 of 13 pitches for strikes and made quick work of the Rays' 2-3-4 hitters to close out the 2-1 victory. It was his seventh straight scoreless appearance, and he's allowed just two runs over 18.2 frames (0.96 ERA ) since the start of June. Pagan owns a 2.64 ERA with a 53:14 K:BB and 22 saves over 44.1 innings.