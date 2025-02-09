Fantasy Baseball
Enrique Hernandez headshot

Enrique Hernandez News: Staying in L.A.

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Hernandez agreed to a one-year with the Dodgers on Sunday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Hernandez will return to fill a super-utility role with the Dodgers, and it is unlikely he secures regular work on such a loaded roster. He slashed .229/.281/.373 with 12 home runs, 44 runs and 42 RBI in 393 plate appearances during the 2024 regular season and carries third base and outfield eligibility in most formats.

Enrique Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
