Enrique Hernandez News: Staying in L.A.
Hernandez agreed to a one-year with the Dodgers on Sunday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Hernandez will return to fill a super-utility role with the Dodgers, and it is unlikely he secures regular work on such a loaded roster. He slashed .229/.281/.373 with 12 home runs, 44 runs and 42 RBI in 393 plate appearances during the 2024 regular season and carries third base and outfield eligibility in most formats.
