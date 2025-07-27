Erick Fedde News: Dealt to Atlanta

Atlanta acquired Fedde from St. Louis on Sunday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Fedde has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Wednesday, joining an Atlanta squad that's seen its starting pitching depth get decimated by injuries in recent weeks. The right-hander owns an inflated 5.22 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 101.2 innings in 20 starts on the season, and he had struggled mightily over his final five outings with the Cardinals, giving up 26 earned runs to go with an 8:11 K:BB in 17.2 innings. Atlanta transferred Grant Holmes (elbow) to the 60-day injured list to clear room on the 40-man roster for Fedde, who could immediately slot into Atlanta's rotation during the upcoming week.