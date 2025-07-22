Erick Fedde News: Struggles continue in 10th loss

Fedde (3-10) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk over three innings against the Rockies. He struck out five.

The right-hander had a chance to bounce back against a struggling Rockies lineup but was instead tagged for damage, including home runs by Mickey Moniak and Ryan McMahon. Fedde is in the middle of a rough stretch, going 0-5 with a 9.64 ERA and 2.04 WHIP over 28 innings across seven starts since June 13. While he could still be a buy-low option for a contender at the trade deadline, his recent struggles have significantly diminished his potential trade value.