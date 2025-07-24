Ernie Clement News: Cracks first July homer

Clement went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and four RBI during Thursday's 11-4 win over the Tigers.

Clement broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning with a big-time, three-run home run. The 29-year-old has hit just five homers on the season, but he does have 20 doubles and 31 RBI as well. He's had an everyday role all season long, although he has had a really tough July prior to Thursday's showing, slashing just .186/.205/.257 with four extra-base hits and five RBI.