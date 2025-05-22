Fernando Cruz Injury: MRI comes back negative
Cruz will play catch Thursday after an MRI on his right shoulder came back negative, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Cruz felt a pull in his right trap area recently that has left him unavailable to pitch recently. He was given a cortisone shot to combat inflammation and the hope is that he will be able to avoid the injured list, but it's not clear when he might be available to pitch again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now