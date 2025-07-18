I wrote my initial Relief Market Primer three weeks ago, but a follow-up article seems necessary since postseason outlooks have changed for several teams as the 2025 MLB trade deadline fast approaches at the end of this month.

First, let's revisit the MLB standings through the All-Star break (July 17th):

Team Wins Losses GB GB WC Team Wins Losses GB GB WC AL East NL East TOR 55 41 -- -- PHI 55 41 -- -- NYY 53 43 2.0 +2.0 NYM 55 42 0.5 +2.5 BOS 53 45 3.0 +1.0 MIA 44 51 10.5 7.5 TB 50 47 5.5 1.5 ATL 42 53 12.5 9.5 BAL 43 52 11.5 7.5 WAS 38 58 17.0 N/A AL Central NL Central DET 59 38 -- -- CHC 57 39 -- -- MIN 47 49 11.5 4.0 MIL 56 40 1.0 +4.0 KC 47 50 12.0 4.5 STL 51 46 6.5 1.5 CLE 46 49 12.0 4.5 CIN 50 47 7.5 2.5 CHW 32 65 27.0 N/A PIT 39 58 18.5 N/A AL West NL West HOU 56 40 -- -- LAD 58 39 -- -- SEA 51 45 5.0 -- SD 52 44 5.5 -- TEX 48 49 8.5 3.5 SF 52 45 6.0 0.5 LAA 47 49 9.0 4.0 ARI 47 50 11.0 5.5 ATH 41 57 16.0 N/A COL 22 74 35.5 N/A

Since my last article, there has been a huge shake-up in the American League