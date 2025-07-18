Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball

Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0

Find out which relievers could get traded before the end of July as well as which teams will be most aggressive in adding to their bullpen.
July 18, 2025
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
July 18, 2025
Closer Encounters
LIMITED TIME OFFER

Get 20% OFF

Celebrate the start of NFL training camp with this limited time deal. Ends 7/22. Use promo code CAMP
PROMO CODE CAMP

I wrote my initial Relief Market Primer three weeks ago, but a follow-up article seems necessary since postseason outlooks have changed for several teams as the 2025 MLB trade deadline fast approaches at the end of this month.

First, let's revisit the MLB standings through the All-Star break (July 17th):

Team

Wins

Losses

GB

GB WC

Team

Wins

Losses

GB

GB WC

AL East

 

 

NL East

 

 

TOR

55

41

--

--

PHI

55

41

--

--

NYY

53

43

2.0

+2.0

NYM

55

42

0.5

+2.5

BOS

53

45

3.0

+1.0

MIA

44

51

10.5

7.5

TB

50

47

5.5

1.5

ATL

42

53

12.5

9.5

BAL

43

52

11.5

7.5

WAS

38

58

17.0

N/A

AL Central

 

 

NL Central

 

 

DET

59

38

--

--

CHC

57

39

--

--

MIN

47

49

11.5

4.0

MIL

56

40

1.0

+4.0

KC

47

50

12.0

4.5

STL

51

46

6.5

1.5

CLE

46

49

12.0

4.5

CIN

50

47

7.5

2.5

CHW

32

65

27.0

N/A

PIT

39

58

18.5

N/A

AL West

 

 

NL West

 

 

HOU

56

40

--

--

LAD

58

39

--

--

SEA

51

45

5.0

--

SD

52

44

5.5

--

TEX

48

49

8.5

3.5

SF

52

45

6.0

0.5

LAA

47

49

9.0

4.0

ARI

47

50

11.0

5.5

ATH

41

57

16.0

N/A

COL

22

74

35.5

N/A

Since my last article, there has been a huge shake-up in the American League

I wrote my initial Relief Market Primer three weeks ago, but a follow-up article seems necessary since postseason outlooks have changed for several teams as the 2025 MLB trade deadline fast approaches at the end of this month.

First, let's revisit the MLB standings through the All-Sta