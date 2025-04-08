Fernando Tatis Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury

Tatis made an early exit from Tuesday's loss to the Athletics due to left shoulder discomfort, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Tatis appeared uncomfortable following a swing on his second at-bat of the game in the second inning, though he stayed in the contest for one more at-bat (which resulted in a flyout) before he was pulled in the fourth frame. After the game, manager Mike Shildt characterized the issue as left shoulder discomfort, though he added that the star outfielder was "checking out medically" and that the team "erred on the side of caution" in removing him. Nonetheless, it's possible that Tatis will have to miss time due to the issue, and more should be known about the injury after the team further evaluates him. Tatis has had problems with his left shoulder in the past, though he's been mostly clear of the issue since undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in the shoulder in September of 2022.